Games Inbox: Which dead franchise would you prefer to see coming back?

Wednesday’s Inbox wonders how Microsoft makes money with Game Pass, because a reader emphasizes the advantages and disadvantages of being PC-only.

Missing in action

I think it’s incredible that we have now disappeared for a whole generation without a “new” game from the following franchises: Splinter Cell, Saints Row, Fable, Dead Space, Crysis, Max Payne and Bioshock. Excluding remakes and remasters, we have technically not had a new GTA, Ratchet & Clank or a regular Gran Turismo, depending on where you stand on GT Sport.

I’m sure there are many more, but all the games I mentioned had at least two games in the last generation and were at least generally well received. Some were completed trilogies, but there doesn’t even seem to be a reboot on the cards. That seems surprising to me when this generation goes six and a half years. Of course I hope that these franchises will be revived and that compatibility with backwards compatibility is expected to be common in the next generation, this should lead to fewer cash-ins for remasters.

Should …

NatorDom

GC: The problem is that many of those franchises died a few years before the start of this generation. Although the lack of Gran Turismo and Saints Row is certainly surprising.

Sunk costs

Admittedly, I haven’t returned to it since its launch, but is Anthem really worth saving? Apart from the fact that the service is good, I have never heard anyone say very well about it. I don’t really remember that anyone said anything about it.

It all has the impression that it has sunk, I think, where they think they have already spent so much money on it that they have to keep doing it until it is a hit. But I don’t think that’s how it works.

Would it not be wise to switch off the controls and the images and use them in a new Mass Effect? I’m sure there is a technical reason why that wouldn’t work, but it makes sense to me. Unless they plan to ever play the game for free? I think that could make it, but it all seems a bit pointless to continue with a game that nobody cares about when people are really excited about the ones that BioWare doesn’t make.

Ancel

The whole

I really hope that Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons does not mess up with micro transactions. I am relatively certain that they will not do that and this “in-game purchase” thing is like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, but it is certainly a test for them. For me, one of the big attractions of Nintendo games is that they are always full of content, have no bugs and form the complete package. If that would change, it would change the whole way I think about them.

That said, I am generally in favor of expansion passes, which in the worst case are useless (Zelda: Breath Of The Wild) and at best seem a much better way to introduce new content than the cuts of the old director ( Pokémon Sword and Shield).

We just have to wait and see, but I hope that just like Activision seems to be withdrawing to micro transactions that Nintendo is not taking over from them.

Catalog

Addition

RE: Game Pass. Many people say that it is not good for future AAA titles, especially the Microsoft Day 1 titles and all that income from the sale of games. Gears 5 had 3 million players early in the launch on Game Pass. If we assume that 1 million of them would have bought the game if there was no Game Pass for £ 40 per doll, that would be £ 40 million in lost revenue. Isn’t Game Pass sustainable for AAA Microsoft exclusives who come to Game Pass on day one?

What do you think of the Game Pass? Do you think it will still be in its current state two to three years later? Will AAA titles decrease in number if something like Game Pass really starts?

Jez

GC: From the consumer’s point of view, it is an excellent price-quality ratio. We agree from the perspective of a layman that it seems untenable, but Microsoft continues to push it more and more, so we assume that the numbers have to rise somehow. Given all the new studios that they have recently purchased, Microsoft seems to be planning to significantly increase the number of first party games.

Everyone can see that

That Pokémon leak story is so weird. I do not understand what the reviewer has obtained by leaking the information? He received no money for it and his career did not progress. Instead, he was fired and labeled an idiot … for what?

Sometimes I get the clear impression that some people don’t realize that the internet is public and that everyone can see what they are doing!

However, I am curious how Nintendo tracked down this man because they said it soon became clear who it was. Do review copies of games have special codes or something? I don’t see how they would know it was them? I would laugh if it was because they used a traceable name on the screen.

Austin

GC: Sometimes games have their own unique codes on the screen, which appear in every screen capture, but that is very rare. Usually it is only done on the basis of trust, and that is why such incidents have upset everyone in the company.

Nothing new

In response to Cranston, although I was not one of those to criticize the feature in the Underbox, I didn’t think it was very good, and it might be good to say so, as long as you don’t make it personally. The main point of contention for me was the authors’ refusal to consider games that were released earlier, even recently.

Although they are not newly released games, and if you have not played them and they are worth playing, what is the difference? They are new to you. I would also like to point out that he wrote: “I don’t want to nag, but …”, next to it “I don’t want to be offensive, but …” as a declaration of intent.

More positively, I would suggest that if Andrew J Prey has not played, he will take a look. Apart from the misleading opening part, it is a true spiritual sequel to the System Shock series and an absolutely amazing game.

Matt Woolley (he_who_runs_away – PSN ID)

GC: But the lack of newly released games was the main point of the article?

Ocarina of light

RE: Royce and ocarinas. There are many ocarina’s for sale in ancient tourist cities in China, such as Lijiang and Suzhou, for some reason. You can get them in all different formats, and the song they often play in those stores is a version of the Trails In The Sky theme item The Whereabouts of Light.

Speaking of the Ocarinas of Time, does someone else see the University Challenge on Monday evening, where a team of four top academics thought a NES was a N64? I felt old.

Owen pile (NongWen – PSN ID)

GC: We are curious, what exactly was the question?

Read all previous Inbox Games here

Happy Birthday

I’ve only been playing PC gaming since February last year (I just realized this is my one-year anniversary!). In an ideal world, I would have both a console and a PC, because there are pros and cons for both. A downside is that I have played fewer Triple A titles and some that I may never play, even though I have a passing interest in them. Take Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, for example. I played the beta but didn’t like the multiplayer, so it wasn’t a day one purchase. If I still had a console, I would have bought it second-hand on disc, blasted through the campaign and then beaten.

As people have said, PC gaming does not mean a second-hand market, because you are practically only digital. Modern Warfare will probably not fall so low in price that I can buy it quickly, but this leads to one of my pros, which does not apply to everyone, but because I have played fewer triple-A games that I have played more older titles and in particular more indie games in the past year than I would otherwise have done. Superliminal and Baba Is You to name two, both of which are fantastic. I have previously written about Superliminal and I have to thank GC for their radiant praise for Baba Is You in their top 20 of 2019 that led me to get it.

Psilly Pseudonym

PS: here is a Steam code for GC to give away for the upcoming Bleeding Edge closed beta. It runs from February 14 – 17 and you can now pre-load it.

GC: That is very good of you, we give it to everyone who asks for it and send us a usable Inbox letter.

Inbox is also increasing

Just a short message to say that you can currently go to The Last Of Us Part 2 themes for free in the PSN Store. Just downloaded mine. I’m looking forward to part 2, because I really enjoyed the first game.

Andrew J.

Fan art Yoshi and Peach, painting and smoothing still to do, but come along.

Shrekseviltwin

GC: Did you make that yourself?

Not quite how they are in the games (photo: Shrekseviltwin)

This week’s current topic

This weekend’s Inbox is all about the Top 20 readers of 2019, where you can vote for your favorite games from last year.

As usual, all you have to do is send us a list of your three favorite games. We register your vote and present the results on Saturday. If you also want to describe why you made your choices, we use that in the Hot Topic, where everyone can comment on their top choices in detail.

Unlike our Top 20, the only limitations are that the game must be newly released in the UK in 2019, so as long as that’s true you can vote for anything you want – including remakes, remasters, re-releases, etc. Feel you are free to let us know what you generally thought of 2019 and how it relates to previous years.

