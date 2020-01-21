Game Steps To Stop Cops From Rioting Kids For Sale Of Candy, Buying Their Supplies So They Can Go Home

Photos of TSR Positive: The Game is looking for its brothers and I don’t think they can get mad about it.

While out of Hollywood on Sunday night, Game intervened when he saw police questioning a group of children selling candy. Apparently a nearby business had called the area police and reported the children for solicitation, according to TMZ.

The Game didn’t seem to want anything bad to happen to the boys and prevented things from rising when he took the matter into his own hands. The Game gave the children enough money to cover the candy but let them keep their supply and told them to go home.

Game told TMZ that he was “giving away jewelry to the youth” so they were not caught by the “blue boys.”

It takes courage and leadership to come up when you see something wrong, especially when the police are involved but it seems that Game did what he felt he should do to keep the boys out of harm’s way.

We applaud this kind of action and hope it inspires others to bring the same positive energy.

