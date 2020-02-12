‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas expect first child

Game of Thrones alumnus Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are said to be expecting their first child.

In May 2019, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner brought the know-how together with the Jonas Brothers ban member Joe Jonas in Las Vegas. Now Just Jared reports that several sources have informed the outlet that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together.

A source reportedly said that Sophie Turner has chosen outfits to “house her changing body.” Another reportedly told at the outlet that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas keep the pregnancy of the Game of Thrones alumnus private outside close friends and family:

“The couple keeps things very quiet, but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

Representatives from both Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas allegedly refused to comment on the personal lives of their customers.

Are you happy for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas? Let us know in the comments below!

In October, HBO officially announced Game of Thrones prequel by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal entitled House of the Dragon. Centered on the demise of House Targaryen, the prequel plays 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Another Game of Thrones prequel took place about 5,000 years before the events of the original story of George R. R. Martin were initially planned before HBO stopped the project. Directed and produced by SJ Clarkson, the pilot had an ensemble cast with Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Toby Regbo, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Alex Sharp, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan and Dixie Egerickx.

Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for the latest news about the Game of Thrones franchise from George R. R. Martin as it develops!

Source: JustJared.com

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe