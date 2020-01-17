Game of Thrones Prequel, House of the Dragon won't be released until 2022

Since the end of Game of Thrones early last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting one of the other prequels and spin-offs announced. Now in the latest news, the House of the Dragon prequel – based on House Targaryen – is currently in its pre-production phase. However, according to HBO programming president Casey Bloys, the long-awaited series won’t air until 2022 – about two years from now. He declined to give further details, citing that writing for the show was in progress, Deadline reported.

For the moment, no casting details have yet been announced. Casey added that despite HBO having several more Game of Thrones shows in the works, everything is currently focused on House of the Dragon. He said, “There are no other flashing green lights or anything like that. Some time later, who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We all focus on House of the Dragon. “The upcoming show is based on George RR Martin’s book Fire and Blood 2019. It takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of the Targaryens, starting with the initial conquest of Westeros by Aegon the Conqueror and his bring the Seven Kingdoms under his reign.

Casey also explained why HBO had stopped developing the other prequel to Game of Thrones which features Naomi Watts and written by Jane Goldman which was set 8000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. He continued: “In development, with pilots, sometimes things get complicated, sometimes not. One of the things that I think Jane has done admirably, which was a challenge, there was a lot more role creation because she placed hers 8000 years before the show (mother ship), so it required a lot more. It’s a great swing. “

