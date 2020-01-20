While the 26th annual Screen Actors Awards take place, our favorite actors in runway and custom looks are crowding the red carpet. One appearance that we noticed early in the night is “Game Of Thrones” actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays the character Missandei in the HBO series.

The actor wore a floral Miu Miu couture dress with a huge bow on the crown of the dress. To accompany her look, she styled her hair into a loose knot, with a few curls popping out and adorned with dainty earrings and a septum ring. Her shoes are still indecent considering that her dress covers her feet, and we would not blame her if she were wearing a pair of apartments.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Nathalie Emmanuel attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721313 (photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner)

Although Emmanuel isn’t nominated for any awards, Game of Thrones is holding three nominations tonight, which isn’t surprising given the show’s popularity.

English actress Nathalie Emmanuel will appear at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Award on January 19, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

