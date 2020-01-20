Game inbox: Predict the next video game delay

Nioh 2: will it really come out in March? (photo: Koei Tecmo)

The Monday Inbox tries to predict what will be the next revelation of the great Nintendo game, as a reader renews its old GameCube.

There is always room for more

Four delays in a week It is good even for the video game industry, and neither were small games. Three of the biggest there could be and that wasn’t that small either. My obvious question … what’s next?

As for the release schedules, there are actually many possibilities and I think that Nioh 2 is almost a dead certificate, considering that I don’t think I’ve seen as much as a screenshot about it and it’s supposed to come out in less than two months I would say the same about Ori and The Will Of The Wisps, except that it is a kind of independent game to explain the silence.

What about The Last Of Us Part 2? It has already been delayed once and since then we have not heard anything about it. Or ghost of Tsushima? It only falls in summer, which is vague enough and almost has a potential for built-in delay. The same goes for Half-Life: Alyx.

In summary, what I say is that what once seemed the best start of the year is already getting a bit boring. At this rate, we may not see anything important until the end of March, which is not what I think most people expected.

Zebra

Warning signs

The news that the new Xbox will not have exclusives for a couple of years was not a big surprise to me. I am sure that they already said that Halo Infinite was going to be in both and that the studies they recently acquired to make exclusives were only done last year, so I did not expect anything from them for at least two or three years anyway.

For me personally, I would like to play the games in the best way, so I probably get the Xbox Series X anyway, but at the same time I can understand why the lack of exclusions would prevent people from buying it. I just don’t know why it surprised people given the information we already knew.

Angry_Kurt (Twitter)

Now playing: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4), Disco Elysium (PC) and SteamWorld Heist (Switch)

GC: It has never happened before in the history of games; That makes it quite surprising.

Year one

A good function for the reader over the weekend about the exclusive Xbox situation. However, I think there are two problems here, the way it was announced very informally in a fairly random interview and, as GC noted, the arbitrary fact that they are only doing it for a year. Or want to maintain compatibility with Xbox One or not, what difference will a year make?

I would understand it more easily if the Xbox One was a super popular console on the scale of the PlayStation 2 or, well, the PlayStation 4, but even the most ardent fan will be happy to forget it in the second moment that the Xbox Series X is out .

The only explanation is that they want to continue selling the Xbox One S as a cheaper equivalent for a few years, but if it doesn’t bother you enough to keep up with the things you want, why are you going to worry about one? year of exclusives?

Microsoft needs to work on their communication skills since all this is starting to seem a bit complicated.

Tomb

Summer revelation

nice Reader feature on the possible options for this year of Nintendo. However, I think we would have already heard of another Nintendo Direct, unless it is the last week of the month. But that only makes me wonder more what is Nintendo waiting for?

Why not announce what your great games are? Animal Crossing will do very well, I’m sure, but as the feature pointed out, it is not a game for everyone and even if it was, it is not literally the only game that will be released in the first half of the year, right?

Personally, I think they should have more hardware of some kind up their sleeve, but I really don’t want to talk about it until summer. That means they will probably say as little as possible until then, which fits the way they have acted before. My guess? I think Breath Of The Wild 2 will be this year along with Splatoon 3. Those two and Animal Crossing seem like a very solid formation, but as always with Nintendo, who knows?

Mentions

Bad moment

So, the final DLC of Smash Bros. of the first season is much less interesting than it could have been. As you say, Byleth was perhaps inevitable, but the timing of all this seems strangely bad and almost designed to drive the entire Internet crazy. All the exaggeration for the final revelation, plus the extreme secrecy it had, plus the established pattern that suggested that they would all be third-party characters, all so far building the less exciting revelation of what had been a great DLC list so far.

If they really wanted to add another Fire Emblem character, the obvious moment of having announced that they would have returned to E3: they could have linked the revelation with the Three Houses trailer, and the presence of two more exciting new characters would mean that Everything still looked good. usually.

TGN Professor

Performance is king

I would like to offer Zod a different perspective of what I am looking for in a console, since exclusives are not the main reason why I buy one. They are a good advantage, yes, but the main reasons I buy a console are because of the performance and features.

For example, I started this generation with a PlayStation 4, since most of my friends were doing the same and upgraded to Pro when it launched because it offered the best console performance at that time.

And yes, I bought some exclusives (it was the only current generation console that I had after all). However, with the launch of Xbox One X, I bought one because it offered better multi-format gaming performance and improved resolution for many of the compatibility titles with previous versions.

So, although I still have my PS4 Pro, it is rarely used, since I now play multi-format games on Xbox One X and a good amount of my games from the previous generation. That, along with the fact that I’m not very in love with most of Sony’s exclusives (or the few that Microsoft has to be honest) leaves me wanting to get the best performance I can get out of buying a PC.

The only exception to this is in fact Nintendo. Obviously, their games cannot be played elsewhere and the multiformat is not going to mark the performance box for me, since the console is not oriented to be a

power (although if it is rumored that the Switch Pro turns out to be true, I will overcome it completely).

I understand why people like exclusives, but all I want is the best gaming experience I play. Then, any of the new incoming machines offers the best performance / features such as frame rate, load

Sometimes, the resolution and compatibility with previous versions is what I will choose.

Phil Spearpoint

Pre-order now!

We laugh at the constant delays of video games, but I just read something that says it only makes the crisis worse for developers, as seems to be demonstrated by what CD Projekt has said. Are pre-orders still something so important that it is better to choose a seemingly random release date, without any particular hope of reaching it, than just waiting until you are sure?

I have the impression that advance orders are now much less important and that is the only reason I can see all these embarrassing headlines and overworked developers.

Korbie

Orange treatment

Recently I performed a transplant on my Japanese Spice GameCube to allow me to play PAL software without the need for a reducing converter. I’ve had an NTSC SNES outbreak before and I’m blaming it down for that. Basically, my GameCube has internal components from the UK, but it looks sexier and has a GBA player included with a PAL boot disk. I also restructured an orange Game Boy Advance to complement the setup, with a scratch-free holographic glass screen that can be found online at around £ 5.

Getting to the point, I wanted to get some of my orange box, so I got a copy of Skies Of Arcadia Legends, which I initially lost, and I’m going through now, so I’m glad to hear of a possible resurrection of the franchise since I’m really enjoying of this delivery. It’s funny how sometimes a game will happen to you, even though it was always highly praised. Now I am discovering what I missed before and I can accept that the people on these pages could envy my position of experiencing this gem for the first time. I feel the same when I hear or read that someone is trying a game that has been lost for any reason. I say to myself: “Wow, you’re in luck!”

Going further back, I started building a respectable collection of games for my Super Famicom. I have the obvious favorites, I am looking for games that I did not experience at that time to appreciate playing an old game for the first time. “How the games were meant to be,” as I often say. You know, when games didn’t mind looking like games, if that makes any sense.

I understand that many independent titles are adopting the 16-bit style these days and I’m sure some are great, some probably better, and it’s nice to see how the games could have evolved in the 2D genre had it not been for the success of 3D games. Still, there is something about the hardware limitations at that time that resonates with us, the oldest fans. The conversations of yesteryear still sound true today, “Yes,” graffiti “is perverse, but it is a bad game.”

However, almost all games look good now, although in the days of D-pad an attractive bad game had nowhere to hide when the only chance to survive from a young industry was to provide entertainment worth our coins, giving the old debate ‘gameplay over graphics’, a more authentic discussion and an organic meaning.

On the one hand, I hope that in the face of technological advances, however convenient they may be for the masses, console manufacturers can continue to innovate so that there is a purpose for the small box under television. Call me sentimental consoles but no disc that I can almost accept, but games without a console seem a shame.

Incorrect editing

A new and old GameCube (photo: Bad Edit)

Inbox also-rans

Does Battlefield 5: War in the Pacific have a mode for a player like War Stories?

Then

GC: No, he does not do it.

This YouTube video is quite fun, it shows Mario Kart with 101 characters from different franchises in a SNES game track.

Andrew J.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oELwXn1MuPw (/ embed)

