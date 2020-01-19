The Toronto Maple Leafs took the all-star break in the worst possible way, leaving the playoffs after a 2-6 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Your game in ten:

1, I hate speculating about what’s going on in players’ private lives, but that’s a public fact John Tavares adapts to life as a new father. His skating on home ice is noticeably slower for me and he makes unusual mental mistakes (with particularly bad games against the Oilers, Jets and again against Chicago last night). The statistics don’t lie either: With six goals and 17 points in 21 games, he’s the worst player on the home ice. On the way he is a plus of three with 12 goals and 24 points in 21 games. That is a significant difference. It is partly the case that after the last change of his trainer he plays harder on the home ice, but this is not fully explained, which is based on both the eye and the statistics test. Tavares seems to need the restart of the goodbye week just as much as anyone else who isn’t Frederik Andersen right now.

Second Some suspicious calls in this Sheldon Keefe game for my money. Martin Marincin The Leafs had had a good week or two of hockey a while ago and defended themselves well at times (including against Calgary), but its limits are obvious and to start him and Tyson Barrie on the Toews line for the first shift, was a suspicious retreat bad. The game’s first leaf touch was sales with Marincin’s Toews for a great look out of the slot, and then the Leafs roamed around before Drake Caggiula opened the scoring in just 21 seconds. Needless to say, the reunification of a healthy Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl can’t come early enough.

3, I also didn’t like playing 11/7 before the break against a team that has recently enjoyed success by dividing their big three up front (Toews, Kane, Debrincat) and keeping up the pace across four lines. For the Leafs, this was a trap game – not because they were only weak opponents, but like any of us on our last working day before the holidays, it’s very easy to lose focus (and keep in mind that this is still a very young team ). , It was particularly dangerous to know that the opponent was not in the same position as the Leafs – the Blackhawks had more games to play before the break. I would have tried to include four lines earlier in this situation. Getting a few minutes of good energy from the bottom position is also becoming more important, and it was clear that the Leafs’ big guns were not used early.

4, After all, I don’t understand how to move Andreas Johnsson on the Tavares line, which it had been fighting for some time, but was much better at Pierre Engvall at this place against Calgary. Johnsson is still catching up, this line is fighting 5 against 5 and Keefe has defeated Johnsson – Tavares – Nylander / Marincin – Barrie in the first shift? It didn’t make sense to me. Johnsson naturally turned it 10 minutes later in the neutral zone for the 3-0 goal, which was also a real backtrack for the team.

5th Sheldon Keefe I kept using the word “immaturity” in this somewhat alarming post-game press and it was also something I mentioned in the comment section during the game. Three games recently came to mind: the Christmas game against the Carolina Hurricanes, the game in Florida after the team had a day off in the sun, and then this game before the All-Star break.

They returned to win against Carolina, but frankly, it was probably an encouragement to bad habits when they took the 3-0 lead and thought they had finished their work for the evening and conceded five unanswered goals (and six in total) before an unlikely comeback begins. The game in Florida was the biggest of the year so far, and this game last night was also a big one that knew the impact on the overall standings during the break.

These were all mental preparation and concentration tests, and the Leafs were unsuccessful in all three cases.

6th The team’s commitment and body language to the 6-2 goal for Jonathan Toews was just awful – Toews landed in his own zone and remained untouched in the neutral zone. Auston Matthews took the path of a cheater and stood on the wrong side of the game, while Marner and Hyman basically waved their sticks at him. It was an incredible goal from Dominik Kubalik, but all three strikers were completely eliminated and Marner’s body language after the goal said it all:

That was Marner’s fourth goal that night.

7, This Leafs team rarely has problems with scoring goals, but it was really significant that it would not be their night after 3-1 from William Nylander, The Kerfoot line kept the momentum going for one shift, but when the Tavares line got over the boards, they turned the puck several times and gave Patrick Kane several glances from the slot, which was a miserable shift overall. It was just clear that it didn’t happen for the team last night.

Speaking of the Kerfoot line, although I would have kept Engvall at Tavares, it was positive for the Leafs. Kerfoot showed good energy in the middle ice and his line looked good with Engvall and Kapanen. Kapanen has put a physical edge on them lately and looks confident in possession of the ball, while Engvall has been very good at skating, chasing, playing and taking the offensive lately.

Kerfoot gets a shot from Engvall. 5-2. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Wbk3IsuOJK

– Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 19, 2020

8th. The topic that is on everyone’s lips is game Frederik Andersen, It’s amazing how much can change in the NHL in two weeks. He was named an All-Star and interviewed Team MVP on January 2nd for an 8-1-1 course against 50/50 alongside Matthews. Two weeks later, he cheers Bronx at home on a 6-game slide with 0.864 percent savings.

Andersen does not seal off the ice well at all, was very vulnerable due to the five-hole game and does not read the game sharply. Three of the goals were definitely to be stopped – especially the 1-0. He was pulled off the net twice and could easily have been drawn three times in his last six games. He was visibly upset about the defeat against Edmonton after conceding three goals. He then scored four goals before being drawn against Florida later that week. Keefe left him last night to be shot at home when the crowd became impatient. Decide for yourself whether this is due to the upcoming break and you do not have to save Andersen for the next game or whether it was a message from Sheldon Keefe.

9th It’s hard to miss the fact that it’s probably his worst hockey streak in a leaf jersey. The all-star break comes at a good time for Andersen, and it is equally important that the Leafs go on tour for a few games before returning home to receive one of the league’s worst teams in the Ottawa Senators , After all, this is a gate, and it can reverse as quickly as it went south. Andersen showed us 225 games in Toronto that he would be fine. It is also possible that the dynamics of the network will change in the coming days or weeks, and Andersen could leave a competition behind in the form of a new acquisition that wants to leave an impression and push for further starts.

10th Although the Leafs under Sheldon Keefe (16-7-3) are still playing at 110 points pace, the fact that a 1-3-2 stretch has brought them out of a playoff point to tenth place The East is one a good reminder of how consistently good the Leafs have to be to reach a playoff spot among the top 10 competitors in the east.

It takes 41 points from their last 32 games to score 98 points, which was the playoff cutoff of last season. It means they have to play the rest of the way at a pace of 105 points, which is their franchise record of a total of 82 games.

It’s doable, but like in this game and compared to Florida nights off is not a luxury granted to them. Frederik Andersen will turn it around and get help in the form of returning injured bodies, but this is the first time since late 2016-17 that the team has to demonstrate that they can desperately play hockey in the regular season, and it must start right after the break , We should find out a lot about the group. January 29 through February 23 is a critical evaluation period for Kyle Dubas as the number of contracts in the backend expires.

