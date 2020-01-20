Gallery: Richmond Arms Rights Rally
  • A man speaks during a pro-gun rally Monday, January 20, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. elected democratic legislature. (Photo AP / Julio Cortez)
  • Protesters stand outside a security zone before a pro gun gathering, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia (AP Photo / Julio Cortez)
  • Thousands of people have taken up residence on Capitol Square in Richmond and on the streets. There are chants “USA, USA” and many can be seen brandishing large guns. (WRIC / Ben Dennis)
  • Virginia state police soldiers stand near a security checkpoint before protesters enter the capital area before a gathering of gun professionals, Monday January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia (AP Photo / Steve Helber)
  • People queue outside the capital before a professional gun rally, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia (AP Photo / Julio Cortez)
  • A protester stands on the sidewalk before a professional gun rally, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. There was a light crowd early in the morning Monday in front of the Capitol before the rally. (Photo AP / Julio Cortez)
  • Kem Regik, of Virginia, stands on the sidewalk before a professional gun gathering, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. There was a light crowd early in the morning Monday in front of the Capitol before the rally. (Photo AP / Julio Cortez)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol at approximately 9:30 a.m. before an 11:00 am gun rights rally. January 20, 2020 (NBC aerial image)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol at approximately 9:30 a.m. before an 11:00 am gun rights rally. January 20, 2020 (WAVY / Andy Fox)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol at approximately 9:30 a.m. before an 11:00 am gun rights rally. January 20, 2020 (WAVY / Andy Fox)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol at approximately 9:30 a.m. before an 11:00 am gun rights rally. January 20, 2020 (WAVY / Andy Fox)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol at approximately 9:30 a.m. before an 11:00 am gun rights rally. January 20, 2020 (WAVY / Andy Fox)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol at approximately 9:30 a.m. before an 11:00 am gun rights rally. January 20, 2020 (WAVY / Andy Fox)
  • Gun rights advocate from Chesapeake, Virginia, stands outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. before an 11-hour gun rights rally. January 20, 2020 (WAVY / Andy Fox)
  • Protesters outside the Virginia State Capitol ahead of Monday’s gun rights rally. January 20, 2020. (WAVY / Brett Hall)
  • Crowds start arriving at the Virginia State Capitol before a gun rights rally January 20, 2020
  • A crowd forms outside the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020. (WAVY / Jason Marks)
  • A crowd forms around 7 a.m. outside the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020.
  • Fences and magnetometers are installed around Capitol Square for the pro-gun rally scheduled for Sunday January 19, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia (AP Photo / Steve Helber)
  • A crowd forms outside the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020.
  • Protesters stand on capital field before a pro gun rally, Monday January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia (AP Photo / Steve Helber)
RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) – Firearms rights activists – some deliberately displaying their military-style rifles – began descending Monday in the capital of Virginia to protest the plans of Democratic state leaders pass a gun control law.

Several thousand activists – mostly white and male, many in camouflage and waving flags with messages of support for President Donald Trump – appeared a few hours before the 11-hour rally began.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days before the rally, banning all weapons, including firearms, from the event on Capitol Square. The expected arrival of thousands of gun rights activists – as well as militia members and white supremacists – has raised concerns that the state will again see the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

