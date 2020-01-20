Gallery: Richmond Arms Rights Rally

A man speaks during a pro-gun rally Monday, January 20, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. elected democratic legislature. (Photo AP / Julio Cortez)

Protesters stand outside a security zone before a pro gun gathering, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia (AP Photo / Julio Cortez)

Thousands of people have taken up residence on Capitol Square in Richmond and on the streets. There are chants “USA, USA” and many can be seen brandishing large guns. (WRIC / Ben Dennis)

Virginia state police soldiers stand near a security checkpoint before protesters enter the capital area before a gathering of gun professionals, Monday January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia (AP Photo / Steve Helber)

People queue outside the capital before a professional gun rally, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia (AP Photo / Julio Cortez)

A protester stands on the sidewalk before a professional gun rally, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. There was a light crowd early in the morning Monday in front of the Capitol before the rally. (Photo AP / Julio Cortez)

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol at approximately 9:30 a.m. before an 11:00 am gun rights rally. January 20, 2020 (NBC aerial image)

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol at approximately 9:30 a.m. before an 11:00 am gun rights rally. January 20, 2020 (WAVY / Andy Fox)

Gun rights advocate from Chesapeake, Virginia, stands outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. before an 11-hour gun rights rally. January 20, 2020 (WAVY / Andy Fox)

Protesters outside the Virginia State Capitol ahead of Monday’s gun rights rally. January 20, 2020. (WAVY / Brett Hall)

Crowds start arriving at the Virginia State Capitol before a gun rights rally January 20, 2020

A crowd forms outside the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020. (WAVY / Jason Marks)



A crowd forms around 7 a.m. outside the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020.

Fences and magnetometers are installed around Capitol Square for the pro-gun rally scheduled for Sunday January 19, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia (AP Photo / Steve Helber)

A crowd forms outside the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020.

Protesters stand on capital field before a pro gun rally, Monday January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia (AP Photo / Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) – Firearms rights activists – some deliberately displaying their military-style rifles – began descending Monday in the capital of Virginia to protest the plans of Democratic state leaders pass a gun control law.

Several thousand activists – mostly white and male, many in camouflage and waving flags with messages of support for President Donald Trump – appeared a few hours before the 11-hour rally began.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days before the rally, banning all weapons, including firearms, from the event on Capitol Square. The expected arrival of thousands of gun rights activists – as well as militia members and white supremacists – has raised concerns that the state will again see the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

