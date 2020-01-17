Galaxy's Edge wins the Lumiere Award for best location based entertainment

Congratulations to Galaxy’s Edge and the incredible work of the many thought leaders behind it. They received the Lumiere Award for best location-based entertainment from the Advanced Imaging Society.

This award is not given every year and is only given when innovation, technology and creativity reach a level that society considers worthy. Jim Chabin, President of the Advanced Imaging Society, describes Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as “the triumph of location-based entertainment that takes us to a distant galaxy.”

Chabin also said that the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction is “the most haunting and exciting theme park attraction ever experienced, exemplifying the innovation we celebrate with the Lumiere Awards; it takes location-based entertainment to a whole new level. “

The awards will be presented on January 22nd at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California.

