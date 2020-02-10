Galaxy Z Flip ships 2.5 million units, claims Samsung: is the estimate too steep?

Samsung has so far failed to meet its target of sending 1 million Galaxy Fold units, causing skepticism about the Galaxy Z Flip’s shipping estimates.

IANS

updated:11 February 2020, 3:08 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is displayed. (Image: WinFuture)

South Korean tech giant Samsung expects to ship around 2.5 million Galaxy Z Flip foldable display phones this year. According to Korea Herald, some industry sources said the South Korean technology giant is preparing for the introduction of a first batch of 500,000 units of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip that is expected to be unveiled at its “Unpacked” event on Tuesday in San Francisco. Recently a report claims that the device costs between $ 860 and $ 1,295.

The price is considerably lower than the $ 1500 price tag of the Motorola Razr that is powered by the outdated Snapdragon 710 chipset, while the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to have the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. Previously, the device made its way to China’s 3C certification database, which showed that it comes with a 15W charger in the box. The device of this certification carries the SM-F700 model number that corresponds to previous certification activities.

It can be equipped with a 6.7-inch screen with a high aspect ratio that can be folded in and out vertically. The phone is expected to have a dual camera setup on the outside and a 10MP selfie camera. The device can record 8K video and a 5G version is released in South Korea. Ice Universe had also previously claimed that the upcoming fold could have an “ultra-thin glass display” instead of plastic. The South Korean tech giant had also applied for trademarks in Europe for the Samsung Ultra Thin Glass or UTG and according to sources this will be the material used for the next foldable.

