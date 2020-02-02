Gal Gadot says “Wonder Woman 1984” has a groundbreaking event

Gal Gadot spoke in a recent interview about Wonder Woman 1984 and teased that the upcoming DC movie will have an event that will be a game changer.

Wonder Woman 1984 uses a different approach to continuation. Instead of serving as a direct sequel to the first film, Wonder Woman 1984 sounds like it is more of a stand-alone film such as Batman Returns and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Wonder Woman 1984 is still going to reunite Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, but how Steve Trevor returns from the latter remains a mystery.

The promotion for Wonder Woman 1984 started on last year’s CCXP and Gal Gadot keeps talking about the upcoming movie. In a recent interview with Extra, Gal Gadot teased what Diana Prince will experience in Wonder Woman 1984:

“This is much more – you know, she has been there, she is much wiser and mature and lonely and she is different. We see her at a different time in her life that we have never seen before. And then something crazy happens that changes the entire game. “

You can view the entire interview with Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot below.

What do you think the groundbreaking Wonder Woman 1984 event is? Is Gal Gadot referring to Steve Pine’s return of Chris Pine? Sound from the comments below!

Wonder Woman 1984 is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serve as executive producers.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984-star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright

Wonder Woman 1984 takes place at theaters on June 4, 2020.

Source: Extra

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe