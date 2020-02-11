Gal Gadot reveals time period. She wants ‘Wonder Woman 3’ to be set

In a recent round table discussion, Gal Gadot revealed the period in which she would like to see the next Wonder Woman film.

The Wonder Woman franchise has taken a different approach than many of the comic book films that exist by creating pieces from that time. The first Wonder Woman movie took place during the First World War, while Wonder Woman will take place in the 1980s. However, we have also seen Diana Gad of Gal Gadot in Batman v Superman, Justice League, and briefly in the first Wonder Woman movie.

Another Wonder Woman movie is expected and Patty Jenkins has even shared in the past that she already has a planned story for it. In a recent Entertainment Weekly round table discussion, Pedro Pascal asked Gal Gadot in which era she would like to see the next Wonder Woman sequel take place. Gal Gadot didn’t say much, but it sounds like she doesn’t want another period piece:

“Today would be great … Maybe future.”

You can view the entire interview with Gal Gadot with Patty Jenkins and the Wonder Woman 1984 below.

All details about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 are kept hidden, but the film would follow Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince if she comes into conflict with a formidable new opponent named Cheetah and businessman Maxwell Lord.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984-star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wigg, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters on June 4, 2020.

Source: Weekly entertainment

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.