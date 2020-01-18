Gail Simone wants a spin-off with the black canary of Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Comic book writer Gail Simone expressed her wish to see a spin-off film from Birds of Prey with the Black Canary by Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

Although Black Canary is prominent in the Arrowverse, many fans are still looking forward to Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s rendering of the character in Birds of Prey. Comic book writer Gail Simone seems to be another fan eager to see Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary in Birds of Prey.

Gail Simone has already shown her love for the Black Canary by Jurnee Smollett-Bell in the past. Gail Simone has now said on her Twitter that she would like to write a full about Black Canary Birds or Prey spin-off film with Huntress, Savant and Creote. The Black Canary by Jurnee Smollett-Bell certainly opens the doors to what we can see later in the DCEU. Moreover, the Birds of Prey images we have seen so far tease that we will see many possibilities of Black Canary in the film. You can view the Gail Simone tweet below.

I’m just saying the Black Canary solo film with @jurneesmollett.

And I write it.

And it has Huntress.

And Savant and Creote.

– GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) January 18, 2020

Do you think we will get Birds of Prey spin-offs if the film is successful? If so, which spin-off would you like to see? Leave your comment below!

Here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no other choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020.

