Gabrielle Union’s stepdaughter Zaya discusses staying true to herself

Gabrielle Union’s stepdaughter Zaya, 12, is wise after her years when she discusses being true to herself and not letting her hate after she bravely came out as a transgender.

The actress has openly supported Zaya’s journey as a young transgender person alongside her husband Dwyane Wade, who attended Pride and slammed her name on behalf of her social trolls.

Gabrielle, 47, has since shared a new video of her stepdaughter on Instagram, where Zaya talks about the pressure to try to become someone else to fit into society, and those who are criticized for being themselves.

“Meet Zaya,” Gabrielle wrote the post. “She is compassionate, loving, smart, and we are so proud of her.

“It is great to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and love good people. “

Zaya says to the camera: “I would say you know, just be true to yourself, because what is the point of being on this earth if you try to be someone you are not?”

“It’s just that, be true and don’t care about the stereotypical way of being you are.”

And when asked if people were mean to others because they were themselves, Zaya replied: “I know it can be difficult, but I think you go ahead and that you are the best for you, and more recently, it becomes more acceptable.

Zaya was open about what it feels like to be true to yourself (photo: Instagram)

“But I think you should continue even in difficult times. I feel it is worth it if you reach that point of yourself. “

She added, “You can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself, like” Nice to meet you “instead of” I don’t really know who I am. “

Dwyane, 38, had previously stated that he was “proud” of Zaya for appearing as a transgender.

Gabrielle and Dwyane have publicly supported the transgender journey of Zaya (Photo: Instagram)

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he said: “First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies.

“As soon as our 12-year-old Zaya came home … first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows it, originally named Zion. Zion, born a boy, came home and said, “Hey, so I want to talk to you. I think I’m moving forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I wanted to be referred as she and she. I want glad you call me Zaya. “

Dwyane also revealed that his wife used her industrial contacts to contact the cast of Pose to “find out” how she could move on and gather the information she could help help Zaya “be her best self” .

The ex Miami heat player revealed: “As soon as Zion came home and said,” Call me Zaya “and was ready to tackle this, I looked at her and said,” You are a leader. It is our chance to see you “It is because of us, because she is 12 years old, but in the end it will be because of her.”

He later explained how he and Gabrielle take their “responsibilities” as parents “very seriously.”

“So when our child comes home with a question, our child comes home with a problem, our child comes home with everything, it’s our job as parents to listen to it, to give them the best information we can, to get the best give feedback we can, “he said.

“And that doesn’t change because sexuality is involved now.”

In addition to Zaya, Dwyane is also the father of three other children – Zaire, 18 and Xavier, six – from an earlier relationship and a one-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom he shares with Gabrielle.





