Gabrielle Union’s daughter Zaya about being transgender

Gabrielle Union posted a very nice video on her social media and Dwyane WadeDaughter Zaya who recently came out as a transgender. It’s extremely sweet, and Zaya wears an enviable scrunchie.

The video, which Union posted on Twitter and Instagram, shows how Zaya Wade drives around in a golf cart and talks about the importance of being true to herself.

“What good is it to be on this earth if you try to be someone you are not? Be true and don’t really care what your stereotypical way is, “she says.” I know (things) can be difficult, but I think you go ahead and that you are the best you are and especially more recently, it is becoming more acceptable. “

Zaya adds: “Even in difficult times, you just have to keep going. It’s worth it. I think it’s worth it if you reach that point of yourself. You can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself. Nice to meet you. Instead of like, “hm, I don’t really know who I am.”

Wade also talked about Zaya coming out on Tuesday at the Ellen DeGeneres Show. E! Online reports:

“Now it’s our job to find one, to get information, to reach every relationship we have,” he recalled Ellen DeGeneres. “My wife reached out to everyone in the cast of Pose. We simply try to get as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best chance of being his best self. “

Sandra Bullock interviewed the only one Jennifer Aniston for Interview Magazine this week, and although no one could confirm for me what the hell is going on with her and Brad Pitt (I NEED TO KNOW), Aniston has shed some light on what it was like to grow up with bitterly divorced parents .

Bullock asked Aniston what “allows her to remain in a state of not being discouraged when things don’t go in the right direction.” The response from Aniston, from Interview, via People, below:

“I think it’s because I grew up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, seeing adults who were unkind to each other and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think:” I don’t want that to do. “I don’t want to be that. I don’t want this feeling that I now have in my body. I don’t want anyone else I ever come in contact with to ever feel it.”

The actress continued, “So I think I should thank my parents. You can be angry or a martyr, or you can say,” Do you have lemons? Let’s make lemonade. “

I stay cheerful in the face of disappointment through repeated viewings of The Switch, when someone is curious. (People)

