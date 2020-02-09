Gabrielle Union invites student to cut Locs to the Oscars

A high school student in Texas who has cut off his locomotives has received tons of support and an invitation to the Oscars.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Matthew A. Cherry of Hair Love invited DeAndre Arnold to the Academy Awards after the high school student was suspended and said he could not go to graduation unless he cut off his locs.

During a segment at CBS this morning, the Hair Love team – Wade and Union are producers – has invited the teenager. Wade said to Arnold: “We love the way you wear yourself and we wanted to do something special for you. You and your mother Sandy are the official guests of the Oscar-nominated team behind Hair Love at the 2020 Academy Awards. “

Cherry added, “We are all so inspired by your story and this is the least we can do to thank you for standing up for yourself and for your right to wear your natural hair at school.”

Arnold has also received countless support from stars such as Alicia Keys, who gave the teen a $ 20,000 check from Shutterfly so that he could fulfill his dream of becoming a veterinarian. And Ellen DeGeneres, who invited the teenager to her show and begged the student’s school board to allow him to walk on graduation.

Inspired by the story of Arnold, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus has introduced a law to prohibit discrimination against natural hairstyles.

SUBJECTS: Celebrity DeAndre Arnold Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union her love Matthew Cherry