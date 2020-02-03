Gabrielle Union invites high school student who refused to cut his dreadlocks into the oscars

The Texas teenager who received national attention because he refused to cut his dreadlocks before graduating from high school is preparing to walk the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards with Gabrielle Union.

Deandre Arnold, a senior in Mont Belvieu, Texas, said school officials told him that after his suspension, he could not return to school or graduate with his class until he cut his hair, and he said school clothing regulations had been violated . Despite attending a board meeting in January to protest against the haircut request, the school refused to admit it. Deandre said in interviews that he has been wearing his dreadlocks since seventh grade.

So after hearing the story of Arnold, Union, husband Dwyane Wade and the other producers of the Oscar-nominated short film “Hair Love” decided to invite him and his family to celebrate her love with them at the Oscars.

Deandre got the news via surprising video messages from Gabrielle and Dwyane, such as “CBS Good Morning” captured the moment. He and his mother, Sandy, were invited as official guests of the team.

“We are all so inspired by your story, and this is the least we can do to thank you for standing up for yourself and for your right to wear your natural hair at school,” director Matthew A. Cherry said in the video.

He also wrote on Twitter: “Because Deandre Arnold’s school did not want him to run because of his hair when he graduated, we thought he would have to walk with us on the #Oscars red carpet as our special guest. Thank you @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade & @Dove for their help. @Itsgabrielleu & @DwyaneWade fly Deandre and his family to LA for the Oscars and provide their shelter / car service and our partners at @Dove give Deandre and his mother the red carpet treatment by taking care of their tickets, wardrobe and glamor for the big night. “

. @ itsgabrielleu & @DwyaneWade fly Deandre and his family to LA for the Oscars and provide shelter / car service and our partners at @Dove give Deandre and his mother the red carpet treatment by taking care of their tickets, wardrobe and glamor for the big night . pic.twitter.com/WSEB8lYauN

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 31, 2020

“Hair Love” tells the story of a black father who is learning for the first time to do his daughter’s hair. “Hair is so intimate, especially if someone does your hair,” Cherry, who was accompanied by Union and Wade, explained on “Good Morning America.”

Gabrielle looked at Deandre and added: “When we heard of this amazing story of a young, black father with long, beautiful locks trying only to figure out how to do his daughter’s hair, we knew that every support. In the same way as when we heard about your story and you just want to wear your hair the way you want in school, and all the control that you face and how immovable you have been to stand up for yourself. “

“We love the way you wear yourself,” Wade commented, “and we wanted to do something special for you.”

The Oscars will be broadcast on ABC on 9 February.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View Photo Gallery

Getty

Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough’s America’s Got Talent Style