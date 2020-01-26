Gabrielle Union denounces racism on America's Got Talent and shares her anger at Terry Crews' statement

America’s Got Talent has recently been criticized for its racism and offensive. And as one of the many celebrities on the hit reality show, Terry Crews is one of the few people who really knew what was going on behind the scenes. So when the judge, Gabrielle Union, claimed that there were “offensive” events on the set, it was assumed that Terry witnessed some of these alleged events. But Terry says he has never known or witnessed racism.

In an interview with Today, Terry shared that he cannot speak for the sake of sexism because he is not a woman, however, he did speak about the issue of racism in the workplace. He said, “It has never been my experience on America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have known in my 20 years of entertainment. The first 10 acts were Asian, female, older, younger, black, white – that was all in the range. When you look at what the allegations were about, they were provided by an anonymous source. I believe that you must listen to women, you must always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do. It was like, first of all, if it comes from an anonymous source – because Gabrielle Union has made no statement to date on any of these allegations. “However, the actor does not appear to be aware of the controversy while Gabrielle and her husband have addressed the issue and are also investigating their respective social media accounts.

Hearing Terry’s comments, Gabrielle responded – without naming him explicitly. In a tweet to the host of the show, she shared: “Tell the truth, want change and have several witnesses who have bravely come forward to let everyone know that I did not lie or exaggerate , really exposes those who will throw you under the bus, quickly forgetting who intervened for their truth. Why someone would happily stand up on TV and tell lies that no one disputed … But we already know that. Can anyone ask what happens to everything people talk about behind the scenes diversity? Gender, legitimate … where is all this diversity in production? In the decision-making ranks, who controls the fate of diversity in front of the camera? Let’s also talk about the place of diversity in the hair and make-up departments for candidates, which does not reflect all of this diversity that strikes the scene. Let’s see Google the leaders who run the show and ask for follow-up? About this blatant lack of diversity. Let’s discuss the facts. “

Gabrielle is also upset by Terry because she was one of the people who supported her when he accused WME agent Adam Venit of having sexually assaulted him at a party in February 2016. The prosecutor of the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County DA, however, dismissed the actor’s criminal complaint because it did not rise to the level of a crime.

While Gabrielle is the only star to publicly confirm the allegations of racism and sexism on the set, Heidi Klum said that she “had only one incredible experience” and Julianne Houghonly said that she had had a “wonderful” moment. Meanwhile, NBC Entertainment president Paul Telegdy said the investigation into Gabrielle’s dismissal was underway. He added: “Long term brand retention comes with the ebb and flow of who comes, who goes. And we’re proud to embrace better show creation. What we also proudly embrace at NBC Entertainment, it’s the notion that we could always be a better We are in the middle of an investigation, and this is really serious, I can’t deny it, I’ve never had one before. This is managed by lawyers . “

