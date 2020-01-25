Gabrielle Union claps back on Terry Crew's 'Today' comments

Getty Images

Gabrielle Union is not for people who reject their truth. The actress and producer sprinted on Twitter to comment on Terry Crews’ recent comments on Today.

During his appearance on Thursday, Crews, a judge from America’s Got Talent with Union, commented on her claims that the show’s culture was toxic and racially sensitive.

“It has never been my experience with America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most varied place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment,” said Crews. “The top 10 were Asian, female, older, younger, black “Whites. Everything was at stake.”

Crews continued, “I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak for comments on racism.”

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT – “Auditions 4” Episode 1404 – Pictured: (from left) Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough – (Photo by: Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images )

Racist jokes directed against the Asian community and comments that the Union’s hairstyles were “too black” were among the issues she reportedly raised in the workplace before she learned that her contract would not be renewed ,

The crews said that his wife was the reason why he did not feel compelled to support his colleague with an explanation. “I think you should listen to women – you should always believe women – so I asked my wife what I should do,” he said. “Because to date Gabrielle Union has not made any public statement on any of these allegations … My wife said,” Well, if she didn’t make a statement, why would you? “He added. He did not reveal why he was forced to comment on his different experiences on television or to imply his wife’s feelings about him.

Union replied quickly and tweeted, “Why someone would cheerfully get up on TV and tell lies that nobody denied … But we already know,” she wrote.

“Maaaaaan … We all agreed that the investigation should be completed before we speak, but if we do … ohhhhh, baby, let’s go!”

She also pointed out that while crews could easily point out the variety of viewers that were on screen to dismiss their experiences, there was no denying that the show’s rulers weren’t as diverse.

Can someone please ask what happens to everything that people are talking about behind the scenes? How, really … where the hell is all the variety in production, though homie? Who controls the fate of diversity in front of the camera when making decisions?

She referred to the various witnesses who, she says, confirmed their claims in a tweet, thanking a well request for their continued support. “Thank you! Cuz girlllllll tell the truth, want change and have SEVERAL witnesses who have courageously come forward to let EVERYONE know that I have not lied or exaggerated and really exposed those who enthusiastically throw you under the bus and quickly forget who stepped on your truth. ”

Union encouraged its followers to stand up for themselves after hearing the story of a Texas teenager who allegedly had to deal with hair discrimination. “The police, criticism and all other types of shit are comments on our hair … KEEP FIGHTING !!! They really believe that if you stay calm, you won. Don’t be quiet. Don’t leave that, ”she wrote.

When Julianne Hough, the former presenter of America’s Got Talent, appeared on Today, she was in solidarity with Union. Hough said, “We need to start conversations, and I only recommend Gabrielle because she told her truth and started a conversation.”

