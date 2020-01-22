Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal teammates about miraculous Chelsea

Arsenal prodigy Gabriel Martinelli preferred to focus on team performance after his stunning goal brought the Gunners a 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Martinelli’s brilliant run and finish led to a 10 man deficit from Arsenal to Stamford Bridge, with the Gunners scoring one goal and one man less at half time.

David Luiz was sent off against his former club in the first half when he insulted Tammy Abraham in the penalty area and Jorginho continued to punish the Gunners from the spot.

But Martinelli shot past a slipping N’Golo edge to reach the level shortly after the hour, which gave a determined arsenal new hope.

The Gunners thought they had lost the game just six minutes before the end when Cesar Azpilicueta stabbed home to get the blues, and Hector Bellerin scored the equalizer three minutes later.

Martinelli celebrates after his brilliant run and finish

(Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Many praise the result and performance as a breakthrough for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, with Martinelli standing in the foreground in his young team.

After the match, the 18-year-old striker uploaded a video of his excellent goal to his story on Instagram and shared a photo of him with his teammates Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe, which bears the picture “Great teamwork”.

Arteta admitted that he almost replaced Martinelli after Luiz’s red card just to reconsider his decision.

The forward posted this on Instagram

(Image: Instagram – @ ga_martinelli01)

“I was thinking about it, but I didn’t want to send this message to the team,” he said.

“We decided to stay the way we are and give them the opportunity to show how they can react.

“I asked them to be accountable for what they do and I didn’t want to make a decision that decides.

“We are still far from many things we need to improve, but in terms of that spirit, this will give us the platform for everything we want to build together.” Without these you cannot keep up in every level. “