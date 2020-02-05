GabiFresh x swimsuits for all 2020: oversize swimsuits that you need as soon as possible

Scroll to view more pictures

It may still be freezing outside – even in Los Angeles, the weather was 57 degrees on Tuesday – but I’m determined to be ready for it when the sun comes out and warms my trembling bones. However, it can be very difficult to find oversized swimsuits that are actually sexy. Fortunately, GabiFresh’s 2020 plus size collection of swimsuits has all nine plus size swimsuits, and I’m not kidding when I say I want everyone.

I am lucky enough to have access to a pool, so I always think of new swimsuits. (I even have a couple of swimsuits from GabiFresh’s last swimsuit for everyone, but you can never have too many!) I see so many cute swimsuits when I’m window shopping online, but many of them are made for thin people. I firmly believe that you should wear whatever you feel comfortable with, but if what you want to wear is not your size, it is a major disadvantage. That’s why I was so excited when the new GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All collection came out. Thank you for reading my mind!

The entire collection is very desert-inspired and is perfect for all holiday moods – or just to relax by the pool. Your Instagram feed will get really hot soon. The campaign also shows model Mama Cox, who passed away in December 2019. That she looks absolutely stunning in these swimsuit photos is a wonderful reminder of her wonderful existence in this world.

Whether you’re a fan of one-size-fits-all or bikinis, this desert collection includes both, so you can wear everything your heart desires. The bikini tops all have a cup size of 10 D / DD-24 G / H, so you can adjust the swimsuit top to your bra size. (The bottoms are sold with the tops, but are also available in sizes 10 through 24.) Stop worrying about the correct fit. GabiFresh has taken my heart seriously with this function.

To give you an overview of the products in the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All collection, I have summarized my favorite swimsuits from the section below. All are now available (and for sale!) On the Swimsuits For All website. Seriously, good luck trying not to buy all of them.

Prowler High Waist Underwire Bikini, originally $ 126

Capture high waist and underwire bikini, originally $ 126

One-piece swimsuit from Cruiser, originally $ 155

Original high waist bikini, originally $ 126

Instincts Underwire One Piece, originally $ 155

Brave high-waisted underwire bikini, originally $ 126

