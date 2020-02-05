GabiFresh Launch Cruise ’20 swimwear campaign

Winter may be in full swing, but GabiFresh is warming up with its new Cruise 2020 swimsuit campaign. For her latest collection, the fashion influencer and the model have joined forces with swimwear powerhouse, Swimsuits For All. The campaign celebrates the fearlessness and confidence of leaders in themselves in the female empowerment movement. “We all deserve clothing that fits our body and feels good, including swimwear,” GabiFresh told ESSENCE. “Being in a swimsuit can be such a fragile experience for so many of us, and with stylish, quality options we feel confident and excited to go to the beach instead of being scared,” she exclaimed.

The new collaboration consists of colorful, printed one-piece and bikinis, which will certainly attract attention, whether you are at the pool or on the beach.

For her Wild Safari campaign, Gabi Fresh, formerly known as Gabi Gregg, recruited Veronica Pome’e, the first Polynesian swimsuit model to pose in Sports Illustrated and the late Mama Cax, a model and activist, who suddenly died after fighting cancer in December. Cax and Pome’e join Gabi for an expression of positivity and strength. Gabi keeps this campaign close to her heart because it is the last campaign in which Mama Cax played before she died. “She was such an inspiration to so many, including me. I am eternally grateful that I was able to spend that day with her. She has such a positive energy and infectious spirit. I hope her legacy lives on through this campaign and all her other great work, “says Gabi.

Prior to the release of the Gabi collection, Swimsuits For All issued a statement expressing their gratitude for their collaboration with Mama Cax. “Although the brand and the entire team working on the shoot are deeply saddened by her sudden loss, we hope that these images from one of her latest projects will bring joy to those she knew. Her energy, passion and unwavering positivity are just a few of the qualities that the brand wanted to convey with this new campaign. ”

The long awaited Cruise 2020 swimming collection from Gabi is now for sale at Swimsuits For All.

