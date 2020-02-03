Gaana surpasses Spotify, Apple Music in Net Subscriber Count: What are you listening to?

Music streaming service Gaana is more popular than some bigwigs of the global music streaming industry, according to The Wall Street Journal. Although that would not be surprising if we had only talked about India, the recent WSJ report states that Gaana, with 152 million subscribers on its platform, is actually much larger than what Spotify and Apple Music are all over the world. Based on signals from the market data, the report has shown that it is at least 50 percent larger in numbers than Spotify, Apple Music’s double, and considerably larger than other notable, international music streaming services, including YouTube Music, Amazon Prime Music and others .

Prices are probably a key factor for this: Gaana’s premium service, which offers users offline downloads and ad-free listening, costs Rs 99 per month (with additional access to Zee5) and Rs 399 for the entire year. For students, this amounts to just Rs 149 for the entire year – Rs 30 more than what Spotify costs just one month. For comparison: both Apple Music and Spotify cost almost Rs 1,200 for a year. Although Apple Music is priced at Rs 99 per month (such as Gaana), the report notes that a hyperlocal approach in its music collection has helped Gaana achieve mainstream status and in turn makes more use of a wider share of users in India.

Gaana, which is also offered as a free, ad-supported service for those who don’t want to pay, has a highly targeted playlist that appeals to average Indian listeners. Of the 45 million songs that make up the library, the playlists are compiled around Punjabi pop, Bollywood, Hindi hip hop, devotional and other regional favorites, something that international services such as Apple Music and Spotify offer in limited quantities, but do not special target. The report also talks about the Gaana interface, which is kept simple and therefore easier for users to handle – without roadblock screens and other such complications.

In the future, it will be interesting to note whether Gaana can maintain its lead, as international players view India increasingly. India today has a fraction of the income from the music streaming market – WSJ states that while global income from music streaming hit $ 24 billion worldwide, India was only good for $ 200 million, or less than one percent. That said, increasing digital penetration combined with a willingness to pay for lifestyle services, especially among urban youth, is seen as a strong growth opportunity, and analysts say industry can double sales to reach $ 400 million in just two years.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.