Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement from Shah Rukh Khan since his last debacle, Zero. Looks like waiting is finally over! After several reports of collaboration with various directors, it seems that Khan Khan has finally decided to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani on the film with no one but Kajol!

While Hirani is surely a famous filmmaker, fans cannot calm down because the news of the reunification of SRK-Kajol is making rounds! Interestingly, there is speculation that Kareena Kapoor Khan also plays in the film!

Future Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani is Another EXPERIENCED? Love story starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and much more!

A Bollywood Hungamy report states that while Rajkumar Hirani wants to take Kajol on one of his trips for a long time, Shah Rukh has finally managed to bring aboard! The report also quotes the source proverb: “Although there have been reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan was signed, the filmmaker is apparently willing to cast a couple of Shah Rukh-Kajol in his next Sanja movie. It is an exciting combination and while the director has worked with Kareena in 3 idiots, he would like to cast Kajol because Hirani hadn’t worked with her before. “

Penetrating the beans further into the film’s story, the source said that although the concept is finished and the script is being processed. “It is a mature, intense love story of a couple who is rediscovering love, and both Hirani and SRK are interested in getting Kajol to join this project.” Shah Rukh seems to have told her about this concept and loved it. The script is still being finalized, and although it will take some time for proper narration and methods to be worked out (including dates), Kajol can make a movie. “

It will certainly be interesting to see Kajol and Shah Rukh meet after their last trip in 2015 to Dilwala. Although we can’t finally hear from Shah Rukh Khan about his next project, let us know!

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen at Ananda L Rai’s treasury, zero. The film featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif along with Shah Rukh in key roles.

