Future film ‘Star Wars’ to have a female director

Lucas film president Kathleen Kennedy revealed at the BAFTA awards red carpet that a future Star Wars film will be directed by a female filmmaker.

After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the franchise is about to go in a new direction with the closing of the Skywalker Saga. The Mandalorian has given us a glimpse of what the future of the Star Wars will bring if the franchise moves away from the familiar. There are currently three Star Wars films scheduled for 2022, 2024 and 2026, with reports suggesting that a director is already on board. Although the film director of 2022 is currently unknown, Kathleen Kennedy also recruits talent such as Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige for future projects, not to mention the fact that Rian Johnson is also developing his own trilogy.

Although there have not been any female directors for the films, Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard have accompanied episodes of The Mandalorian, with the first also directing the entire series of Obi-Wan Kenobi. At the BAFTA awards, Lucas film president Kathleen Kennedy revealed to BBC News that a future Star Wars film will be directed by a woman.

Kathleen Kennedy, #Bafta fellowship recipient, says there will be a female director on a Star Wats movie – there are already a few on TV series Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/ggxHNSqDln

– BBC News Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) 2 February 2020

Which female director would you like to see a Star Wars film tackled? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for J.J. Abrams ’Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

Lucas film and director JJ Abrams once again join forces to take viewers on an epic journey far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the compelling conclusion of the groundbreaking Skywalker saga, where new legends are born and the final struggle for freedom is yet to come.

Directed by JJ Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie , Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Carrie Fisher will appear as General Leia Organa through the use of previously unreleased recordings made for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now plays in theaters.

The next Star Wars movie is scheduled for December 2022. Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Kathleen Kennedy and the future of the Star Wars franchise!

Source: BBC News

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.