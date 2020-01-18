Future Appeal Request For Judicial Mental Health Examination for Single Child Mama Eliza Reign

Whew chile, the drama! It seems that the legend between Future and her supposed seventh baby mama Eliza Reign is never ending – and things are about to get more complicated. Reportedly, Future believes that Eliza is obsessed with him and as a result, is requesting a mental health examination ordered.

According to @TMZ_TV, Future is convinced that Eliza Reign’s unreasonable attraction to her is out of hand, now that she wants to let a judge force her to get a mental health check-up . Based on recent court documents, Future cites her frequent social media behavior with Eliza as a solid example that she may be suffering from some form of mental health disorder.

In addition, Future further claims that Eliza’s scary behavior is such that she not only fears for her safety, but also their alleged child together. He also referred to the alleged history of violence, specifically his previous arrest for assaulting ex-girlfriends and possession of firearms.

However, it is important to note that in her recent court appearance against Eliza, the future does not say if she is the father of Eliza’s daughter – she is said to be taking fertility pills to get pregnant by someone rich and famous. She goes on to accuse him of trying to repeatedly humiliate her and ruin her image.

The future also worries that Eliza is “brainwashing, destroying and destroying the child’s self-esteem”, and she wants the mental health examination to help determine if she is worthy of a mother. As you will recall, Eliza recently filed a paternity suit against Future in Florida.

