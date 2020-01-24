Funny Face is about the story that he defrauded an American woman over $ 53,000; Here is his reaction

A U.S.-based lady, Mary Ama Boansi, sued Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, claiming that the showbiz personality owed her about $ 53,105.53. The brief mentions that Madame Boansi and Funny Face became friends after their meeting in June 2016.

Funny Face, according to the brief, took money from Boansi while promising that he would reimburse. Before the “loan application”, they fell in love and a marriage proposal was left at his door.

However, Funny Face failed to repay when the relationship hit the rocks.

Well, Funny Face reacted to this trendy story. In a video he posted, Funny Face admits that he knows this woman in particular and added that it was a relationship issue that had gone wrong, and more;

He posted the video on his IG page and said:

“Funny lovers, relax, selfishness on it, don’t panic, it’s nothing serious. It’s a pure case of a relationship gone wrong that someone went to sit down and decide to leave me come back and dishonor it. After a year-long break, you now say what.

Here is the writ of assignment: In short: a woman based in the United States pursues a funny face for having allegedly fraudulent her over $ 53,000;

Funny Face continued,

“Anyway, the case is before the courts, my lawyers will take care of you.” Face so funny, relax. After a year, this man bounces again, this is how you attack, after your threats. My sister, my name is Kasoa Vandamme ”

Here is the video;