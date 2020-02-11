Funko opens new distribution center in Coventry, United Kingdom

Funko continues to expand with a 395,000 m² warehouse in Coventry in early April, giving the company a tailor-made distribution center to manage demand in the future.

Since it started trading in January 2017, Funko EMEA has experienced significant expansion, with growth over the past three years exceeding expectations as the company strategically expands into new and existing markets.

In 2019, Funko further accelerated its business development through category diversification to brands such as Loungefly, Funko Games, Funko Home + Gift, as well as further softlines, to meet the requirements of new and existing customer channels within EMEA.

In order to reflect the company’s progress, to offer its partners an improved level of service and to ease the company’s operational infrastructure, Funko has announced plans to relocate the British operational base to a new distribution center in Coventry.

With 395,000 m² of business space, including 17,000 m² of new offices and 34 loading bays, the ultramodern execution center is approaching completion. The new facility will primarily serve the UK and Irish markets, but part of its capacity will be allocated to European customers on the mainland, as well as orders with a higher complexity.