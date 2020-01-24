Funeral set for 4 family members murdered in Utah; Son arrested

Salt Lake City, Utah –

Friends and family should gather for a funeral in a small town in Utah on Friday afternoon to remember a mother and three of her children who were killed by their teenage son, police say.

Colin “CJ” Haynie, 16, shot his father in the leg before the older man threw away a gun, the prosecutor said in court documents. Prosecutors said the teenager “methodically” killed his mother and siblings in succession when they returned home over several hours on January 17.

The authorities have not discussed a possible motive.

The boy from the small town of Grantsville, west of Salt Lake City, has been charged with 10 crimes, including serious murder and firing. He doesn’t have a lawyer yet. His first appearance in court is Monday.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t name teenagers accused of crime. However, due to the severity of the case and Haynie’s age, he was charged as an adult under state law.

The funeral for Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52; her daughters Alexis [15] and Milan [12]; and son Matthew, 14, were scheduled for lunchtime in a regional prayer house for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grantsville.

Alexis Haynie was the goalkeeper in her junior college soccer team and loved art and piano. This emerges from an obituary published by the Didericksen Memorial funeral home.

Matthew Haynie was an eighth grader who liked football, wrestling and everything related to Star Wars. Milan Haynie was a seventh grader who dreamed of being an engineer, doing soccer, volleyball, superheroes and art with her sister.

The mother, born and raised in Chihuahua, Mexico, loved preparing meals, working in the garden, and taking care of her fruit trees, the obituary said.

The killing of his wife and children by his own son is “almost unbearable for the father,” his lawyer said Thursday in Colin L. Haynie’s first public comments since the murders.

“As you can imagine, this loss is almost unbearable,” lawyer David Isom said in a statement.

Jason Killian, a regional church leader, said in a statement on Thursday that the tragedy made people in the church feel that something had changed in us. He asked people to grieve together and to worry about each other.

“There is so much about it that we may never understand it,” said Killian.

