Funeral of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents: police will cause problems Nigeria will not recover – IPOB warns

Biafra’s indigenous people, IPOB, warned the police Wednesday of attacking mourners during the funeral ceremony for the parents of their leader Nnamdi Kanu, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife in Afaraukwu, Abia state.

The IPOB warned that the police would trigger a chain reaction from which Nigeria might never recover if mourners were attacked during the funeral ceremony.

The traditional ruler of the Afaraukwu community and his wife, who died last year, would be buried on Friday.

Before the funeral, Abia State Police Commissioner Ene Okon had warned IPOB members to stay away from the ceremony

Okon had threatened that the police would disperse the funeral ceremony.

But Kanu vowed to hunt down police commissioner family members and his officers if they carried out their threats.

However, IPOB spokeswoman Emma Powerful repeated the group’s call for security forces to stay away from the funeral.

A signed statement sent to DAILY POST reads: “We, the global family of indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), want to clearly and unambiguously reaffirm what the Nigerian police and army are doing during the funeral of Eze in Afaraukwu Israel Okwu Kanu and his Women will trigger a chain reaction on Friday, February 14, 2020, from which Nigeria will never recover.

“The arbitrary arrest of every mourner this week can lead to a disproportionate response from angry mourners. The IPOB warns all Nigerian government agents in Biafraland, traitors and caliphate slaves alike, that what will happen to CP Okon will be their part should Afaraukwu be shot. The era of the Nigerian army and police that shot innocent mourners in Biafraland has ended.

“What is happening to the provocative presence of the Nigerian army and police in Umuahia is an insult to the people of Biafra and especially to the Igbo breed. Anyone who has supported IPOB’s unprovoked murderous repression in various ways will pay dearly for it. “