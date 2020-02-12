Funeral of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents: IPOB leader sets trap for army and threatens General Buratai again

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, has commissioned the installation of a security camera for video surveillance systems on his family premises before his parents’ funeral in Afaraukwu, Abia.

Kanu said the installation of the CCTV cameras would monitor the activities of the Nigerian army during his parents’ funeral ceremony on Friday.

The IPOB chief, who spoke on Radio Biafra during his last live broadcast, threatened to kill the children of the army’s chief of staff, Tukur Buratai, if an IPOB member was injured at the funeral ceremony.

Kanu: “We have permanently installed cameras everywhere. I need evidence to show them to the world when they (Nigerian Army) come to my father’s property on the day of the funeral to kill there.

“Surveillance cameras can be found all over my father’s premises. The Zoo Army should know that on this day we will follow all of their activities. I warn them, if an IPOB member is killed, we will return the favor. I will all kill their children and subject me to arrest.

“If anything happens to an IPOB member on February 14, all of your children will be killed. If you kill anyone in my father on February 14th, all of the army commanders’ children will be killed.

“All of you, including Buratai, all of your children are being killed. Every police commissioner, every commander, gives me the addresses, I give you an order, get my names. I will kill them if they kill someone in my hometown on February 14th. Leave us alone, we are not armed.

“If you come to my parents’ funeral and shoot, we will kill all of your children. If you like to hide them in Saudi Arabia, we will find them and kill all of your children. You will know what it means to buy a coffin, your names will be erased. I will submit to the arrest after we kill her. “

DAILY POST reported that Kanu had previously threatened to persecute the children of Abia’s state police commissioner, Ene Okon, if his officers killed someone at his parents’ funeral