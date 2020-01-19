Functional is also fashionable

They not only want more comfort in their clothes but are also looking for versatility which can offer them much more than just covering their body. They want not only aesthetic satisfaction, but something that can serve multiple functions. And this improved functionality, once realized, turns a large audience towards functional clothing. “

We have seen varieties of functional clothing. Kochhar reveals, “Some of the functional clothing I have seen is with adjustable pants length, hidden, spacious pockets, adjustable slit in dresses, and stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, easy-care clothing.”

Sakshi rightly states that since these garments are specific to the user, they are very individualistic in terms of creation. “I saw a lot around me, especially a lot of athletes, wearing functional clothes. I see myself wearing a Nike Air Hole T-shirt every time I go to the gym. It provides moisture transfer to the air easily and is very light to carry.

I have a Primark down jacket that I can fold and it will become very small, just the size of my fist. Now it’s functional because I can easily carry it anywhere. There are functional clothes that my doctor friends wear with several pockets.

As a fashion designer, I offer hidden pockets in kurtas or dresses and adjustable suspenders in off-shoulder clothing and the size of the pants can also be adjusted. My nephew currently likes jackets and shoes that change color, which allows him to change according to his plan and his situation. “

Agrawal, in particular, has seen women’s dresses get pockets these days. “What a relief! This is a basic function but very, very important. There are kangaroo pockets on your dress or t-shirt to hold baby and hidden zippers for breastfeeding, to name a few. only a few.

Functional but elegant

There are ways to wear functional clothing in style. Kochhar suggests associating functional clothing with their stockings (skirts, pants, shorts, breeches, etc.).

Sakshi believes that functional clothing can be worn in everyday life. “It is used for protective clothing. It is also used in sportswear to improve the functionality of the athlete by providing a high level of breathability, moisture / vapor transfer, thermal insulation, protection against wind and UV protection according to sports.

It is also used in functional medical clothing which includes features such as absorption, breathability and durability depending on the wearer and requirements. Clothing is used for health or hygiene, surgical clothing, therapeutic clothing and intelligent functional clothing. It can also be used in body shaping, reshaping and supportive clothing to improve the wearer’s appearance. “

Accessory right

Accessorizing these attires is absolutely vital. Sakshi says: “According to trends, this is the most diverse season of shoes and bags. We can see elegant and functional walking sandals in robust black leather and fantastic pumps for escape fantasies.

The bags are tiny and hands-free or huge, giving women and men the choice of leaving the house empty-handed or with everything they have on their shoulders or around their waist. The belt bag brings class to a hands-free accessory. Don’t put all your money in sneakers yet. The pumps are about to get very, very interesting. Tiny sunglasses are larger than natural shades. Some brands have become bigger, bolder and epic tinted. “

Kochhar suggests accessorizing them with detailed buttons, fancy sunglasses and long boots.

Functional clothing can be called a delicate trend. Wearing it without looking stupid should be kept in mind. “The garment is structured in such a way that it creates a lot of mystery in the silhouette. To wear this, you have to trust, ”says Kochhar.

Sakshi agrees. “There is a lot of technicality involved in making functional clothing and how to market it to the public so that they feel it is tailor-made for them. From production to testing and marketing to see how our customers respond to it. Can we improve functionality, which the public is ready to accept? Once the functionality has been verified and the test passed, we must now make it fashionable and give it an aesthetic appearance in order to further attract a larger mass which will carry it for fashion. “

Agrawal, on the other hand, reveals: “It’s not a tricky trend at all. In fact, this is a very logical trend considering the multiple roles that a person has to play in the limited time available. “

In these times of multitasking, it is enough that our clothes keep pace!

.