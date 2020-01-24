Bigg Boss 12: Over the years we have witnessed several rivals, but this season there is a struggle between contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Šukla. The duo hit the belt statements again and again, but this time led to the removal of Riaz’s shoes. Here’s what he did next.

If recent news is to be believed, today’s episode will witness Bigg Bossa, who criticizes Vishal Aditya Singh for failing the captain. It then asks the contestants to select 2 members who were too responsible for canceling the task. Asim Riaz then selects Sidharth Sukla and between them there is a cliff that crosses the border as always.

Asim Riaz takes off his shoes, shows them to Sidharth Sukl, and says, “chaat le isko” (lick). The actor Dil Se Dil So warns him: “only jaise bande ke kabhi muh bhi mat lagna” and the fight escalates to the point where both use words as gutters for themselves.

Although we have seen a renowned filmmaker like Rohit Shetty trying to find out the differences between the best upside down enemies in the past, this contradiction does not seem to end.

Even Shefali’s husband, Jariwal, publicly threatened Asim Riaz yesterday for the remark “she poured” against him. Parag posted a video clip on social media, where he sees him threatening to give him the note “nalla”.

“If you’re lucky. I’ll see you at the” Bigg Boss “house, waiting outside to meet you desperately, Asim Riaz.

