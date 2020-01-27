Full list of candidates, polling dates

Complete list of candidates for the Sultanpur Majra Assembly who will participate in the Delhi 2020 Assembly elections:

1. JAI KISHAN of the Aam Aadmi Party

2. RAM CHANDER CHAWRIYA from Bharatiya Janata Party

3. JAI KISHAN of the Congress

4. MAHENDER KUMAR of the Sarvjan Lok Shakti Party

5. GAYATRI, an independent candidate

6. NEELAM of the Bahujan Samaj party

7. BHARTI of Rashtravadi Janata Party

Assembly elections in Delhi to be held on February 8 in what promises to be a high-stakes triangular contest, with the AAP hoping to retain power on the development board and the BJP and Congress determined to take up a challenge fiery. Announcing the one-day ballot for the 70-member assembly, the chief electoral officer, Sunil Arora, said Monday at a press conference that the counting of the votes would take place on February 11.

More than 1.46 crore of voters can exercise their right to vote, according to the final electoral list published on January 6. There are a total of 1,46.92,136 electors – 80,55,686 men, 66,35,635 women and 815 belonging to the third sex – in the final electoral list. All voters will receive a ballot with QR code that will speed up the vote through easy identification.

This time, Delhi will have 13,659 polling stations, against 11,763 in 2014, a jump of 16.89%, according to a press release from the EC. The Commission has decided to extend the postal voting system to “absent voters”, people with disabilities and people over the age of 80 in the 70 constituencies of the Assembly. In October last year, the government changed the electoral rules to allow “absent voters” to vote by postal ballot.

Voters on duty at polling stations, electors over the age of 80 and electors marked as “ persons with disabilities ” on the voters list will be able to request a postal ballot to vote. Absent voter status was first provided in the country in seven Jharkhand assembly constituencies which recently went to the polls.