Updated:January 17, 2020, 2:01 PM IST

New Delhi: Fuel prices fell for the second consecutive day on Friday, as the price of gasoline fell by 14-15 countries and diesel prices by 15-16 countries in all major cities in the country.

Gasoline now costs Rs 75.41 per liter in Delhi, Rs 81 per liter in Mumbai, Rs 78 per liter in Calcutta and Rs 78.34 per liter in Chennai after price cuts. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 68.77 per liter in Delhi, Rs 72.11 per liter in Mumbai, Rs 71.13 per liter in Calcutta and Rs 72.67 per liter in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil website Corporation

In just two days, gasoline and diesel prices became cheaper in 29 countries across the country. However, international crude oil rates increased marginally after the signing of the Chinese-US trade agreement, which experts say could boost energy demand.

Retail fuel prices depend on world crude oil prices and the exchange rate of the US rupee, as India imports 80 percent of its crude oil needs.

Domestic prices of gasoline and diesel are reviewed daily by the oil marketing companies. Price revisions are implemented at fuel stations beginning at 6 a.m.

