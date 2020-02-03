FTC is suing Harry’s sale to Schick owner Edgewell

Federal anti-trust authorities say that a proposed merger that would combine the old-school shaving company Schick with the upstart Harry’s would cost consumers skin.

The Federal Trade Commission sued on Monday to block Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s $ 1.37 billion acquisition of Harry’s, which should be closed this year. The FTC argues that merging two major shaving brands would affect competition.

Edgewells Schick is the second largest razor manufacturer in the United States after Gillette. Both brands have been forced to lower their prices and revise their marketing strategies in recent years in response to the rise of Harry’s and his rival Dollar Shave Club, both of which started as direct digital brands.

“The loss of Harry as an independent competitor would eliminate a critical, disruptive rival that lowered prices and spurred innovation in an industry previously dominated by two main suppliers, one of which was the buyer,” said the FTC.

Harry’s, based in New York, which sells its products at Target and Walmart, had hoped to use Edgewell’s large sales channels and Schick’s blade technology. Edgewell, struggling to correct Schick’s declining sales, had hoped to use Harry’s direct-to-consumer marketing base and digital expertise.

Harry’s co-founders Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield said Monday they were disappointed with the lawsuit and were evaluating their next steps.

“We firmly believe that the combined company will offer exceptional brands and products at an excellent price,” said Raider and Katz-Mayfield in a joint statement.

Edgewell CEO Rod Little said his company would respond to the lawsuit “in due course.”

Raider and Katz-Mayfield, who are about to become co-presidents of Edgewell’s US business, have announced that after the merger, Harry’s would remain a separate brand, including maintaining competitive prices.

However, the acquisition had raised questions from Wall Street analysts about how two competing shaving brands would exist under the same parent company without harming each other.

Edgewell’s shares rose 1 2% on Monday afternoon of trading. The company, based in Shelton, Connecticut, also owns the brands Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Playtex and Carefree.

Other large consumer goods companies have bought up trendy shaving novices in recent years.

Unilever bought the Dollar Shave Club in 2016 for $ 1 billion. Unlike Edgewell, however, Unilever did not previously have a large shaving brand. In 2018, Gillette owner Procter & Gamble Co. bought Tristan Walker, owner of Bevel, a brand of shaving and skin care products for African-American men. However, Bevel produces a double-edged razor that is a niche in the shaving industry.

Startups shook the sleepy razor market. What’s next?

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Quote:

FTC Sues to Block Harry’s Sale to Schick Owner Edgewell (2020 February 3)

accessed on February 3, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-ftc-sues-block-harry-sale.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.