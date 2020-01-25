FRSC orders seizure of trailers without proper lock and publishes figures to complain

Corps Marshal, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, ordered the trailers to be immediately impounded without an appropriate lock.

A press release issued on Saturday by corps education officer Bisi Kazeem revealed that the FRSC had partnered with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ensure that secure vehicles were not allowed to leave the ports.

Speaking of the dangers, Oyeyemi said that apart from the threat to life and property, “these containers when they fall cause unnecessary road obstruction which causes undue hardship to motorists”.

The statement revealed that the Corps will work with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the effectiveness of the new order.

He urged the public to take advantage of National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM or toll-free numbers 122 to report trailers seen on highways without proper container locks.

“Members of the public are encouraged to call 09067000015, 08052998090 to report such sightings,” added the FRSC.

