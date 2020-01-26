Frozen in time: ways to see the water!

Delivered: Ways to see the water!

Author: Rafique Sayed

Editor: Finolex Industries

Pages: 175;

Price: Rs 3000

In Ways of Water, a coffee table book of black and white photographs, the famous fashion photographer Rafique Sayed deviates from what he normally does for a living and creates a path out of his studio box. “Be like water, just sink,” said legendary martial arts expert Bruce Lee! And here we see more than the flow …

During the 80s, when color reigned over the media and crossed all fields, Rafique Sayed took the lonely and provocative path by photographing all of his fashion photographs in black and white and pushed his images down the throats of publishers to so to speak. He converted models into celebrities, many of whom became Miss Indias and became Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss Earth, models, etc., but they were first seen through the lens of Rafique. And, when Rafique wanted to explore the universe, the most important element he chose outside of air was water. The glory of water … as if he had witnessed the creation of water by God. His images glorify water and pay homage to this element.

The earth, the sky, the clouds, the wind, the trees, the beaches, all play accessories to its intrusion of water. The drop of water, the stream, the stream, the river, the pond, the sea and the ocean are all captured with beauty and glory, detail and finesse, all in 120 pages, which is suitable to be exhibited in a museum for posterity. The first blow is also devoid of water. Just footprints in the sand with a zipper path crossing a story. A story of water waiting to be decompressed.

The water journey is captured graphically, sometimes, docile, sometimes turbulent, ebb and flow, humans appreciating the gift of God with abandon. The texture of the water left on the sand, the granules, the light and the shadow, the movement, the drama, the spectacle make the spectator exclaim at the

Creator, “How tall you are, how tall you are.”

In fact, it is Rafique’s homage to the wonders of creation. “I don’t create. I’m finding out, ”he says.

Wendell Rodrigues, who has known him for 30 years, says: “I learned throughout my trip with Rafique how to under expose the water, use it as a reflection of the sky, how to extend the exposure if necessary and how to force the camera to create shadows. This book will fascinate viewers. “

In all of Rafique’s images, there are always two people. He and the viewer.

Wine travels! Let her images speak …

.