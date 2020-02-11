“Frozen” and “Star Wars” saved Hasbro on vacation

Hasbro had good news for investors on Tuesday. It looks like a lot of kids got toys from Elsa, Rey and Black Panther as Christmas presents.

Hasbro reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday that exceeded forecasts. However, sales only increased 3% in the vacation quarter as Wall Street forecasts were not met. Still, Wall Street seemed pleased. Hasbro’s stock rose 6% at the start of trading.

The company benefited from the “strong demand” for holiday toys related to “Frozen 2” and the latest “Star Wars” film, as well as Marvel’s Avengers – a sign that Hasbro’s partnership with Disney continues to pay off in turbulent times for the entire industry.

The decline of Toys “R” Us, the retailer that went bankrupt in 2017 and closed its doors a year later, has not helped Hasbro and its competitors – although Toys “R” Us has made a small comeback last year with the opening owned by some new businesses, among others.

Hasbro and other toy manufacturers have had to rely more on Amazon, Walmart and Target, three huge retailers who tend to offer discounts to attract buyers for much of their sales.

Hasbro announced in October that sales and profits were impacted by tariffs due to the trade gap between the United States and China.

But Hasbro has also come back because of a big bet he makes on preschoolers. The company, which already owns the Playskool brand, bought the children’s television producer Entertainment One, the producer of the popular animated films Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, for $ 3.8 billion last year.

The deal “significantly expands our expertise and capabilities as a global gaming and entertainment company,” Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner said in a statement.

Hasbro’s result came just a week after Funko, the maker of pop culture figures, warned that its fourth-quarter sales were down 8% over the 2018 Christmas season. Funko shares fell 40% in the news and have continued to fall since then.

Hasbro competitor Mattel, who will report on sales and earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, also has problems. Mattel is consolidating two plants in Mexico and is reportedly planning to close a plant in Canada that produces Mega Bloks.

Mattel is said to have closed factories in China and Indonesia last year. Mattel did not respond to the reports on the specific closings, but acknowledged that changes had occurred.

“Last year we worked to transform our global supply chain, which we believe will become a competitive advantage,” said Roberto Isaias, Mattel’s supply chain officer, in a statement to CNN Business.

“We continue to optimize our manufacturing environment, increase the productivity of our manufacturing infrastructure, and achieve efficiency gains in our global supply chain,” added Isaias.