‘Frozen 2’ songwriter Oscars secret? sneakers

LOS ANGELES, California. – The newest at the 92nd Academy Awards, which will be awarded on Sunday at the Dolby Theater:

2.40 p.m.

“Frozen 2’s” Kristen Anderson-Lopez has hidden a secret under her emerald green dress: Sneakers.

Anderson-Lopez, an award-winning composer along with husband Robert Lopez, proudly lifted her dress to show off her comfortable stairs and yelled at fan bleachers that this is “the only way to do the Oscars.”

Oscar winners for “Let It Go” and “Remember Me” from “Coco” have already been nominated for the song “Into the Unknown” this year.

However, the footwear does not reflect her excitement. She says that an Oscar victory feels like a “second marriage” to them.

– Lindsey Bahr on the red carpet of Oscars and Jake Seiner in New York.

2.30 a.m.

Zazie Beetz says she considered her role in “Joker” a “career-changing and life-changing experience” – and that has not been shaken by criticism that the film is “dangerous” or “irresponsible.”

“I was so happy to see and share a story like this,” Beetz said Sunday for the Oscars. “It was great to be part of it.”

“Joker” is the most important nominee on the way to Sunday’s ceremony with 11 kinks, including for the best photo.

A wild story about the classic Batman villain is a blockbuster but divided among critics, some of whom are concerned spectators who may consider the character of Joaquin Phoenix as an inspiration or excuse to act. Warner bros. was even asked in September to declare that the film is not “approval of real violence of any kind.”

“I have had it in my heart from the beginning,” said Beetz, who also praised Phoenix for addressing the industry’s diversity issues.

“Joker” calm Hildur Guðnadóttir also praised Phoenix, recalling how the best actor-nominated listened to her score on the set.

– Amanda Lee Myers on the red carpet of Oscars and Jake Seiner in New York.

13.15 hrs

The Oscars red carpet started with an unwanted guest – hard rain and an explosion of cold air.

Rain was a possibility for Sunday, so the carpet is protected with a large tent. But just as stars like Billy Porter and Tamron Hall arrived, the sky above the Dolby Theater in Hollywood opened in a torrential rain.

She had the position of some camera crews just outside the tent, so they went looking for sails and plastic to protect their belongings.

“Oh my God, the tent is leaking,” said a photographer who saw a hole above the huge Oscars board.

The hardened staff runs around with squeegees trying to push excess water from the tent.

Temperatures were on Sundays in the high 50s, which are considered cold in Los Angeles.

The downpour did not dampen the appearance of the red carpet of early arrivals, including Porter. The “Pose” star wore a glittering gold metallic top with a feather effect and a full skirt that depicted the interior of the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace.

– Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Lindsey Bahr on the red carpet

3 hours

The Oscars are already there.

After the shortest award season in decades, the 92nd annual Academy Awards start on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The red carpet is rolled out two to three weeks earlier than normal in an attempt to freshen up a ceremony and increase the ratings.

Suitable for a fast race, a film has risen over the crazy line to the top of the mountain. After winning almost every major precursor prize, “1917” by Sam Mendes is the favorite for the best photo. But many believe that the Korean thriller “Parasite” has a chance to get upset.

The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EST, broadcast live on ABC.

