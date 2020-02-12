Frontrunner – Mother Jones

You do not see many political meetings such as the election forecast by Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire. It was the first campaign event I have ever been to where a candidate’s staff had to struggle to make people stop crowdsurfing. It was also the first political event I’ve been to where agents rushed onto the stage to confront one of the headliners.

Unusual for sure. But what was unprecedented about the Monday event at the university’s ice hockey arena, officially called the “Bernie Beats Trump Concert and GOTV Rally,” was the sea change it anticipated. For 7,500 supporters, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a few people dressed as fire emojis and The Strokes, made a statement to Sanders, not just about how well he would do in the primary here, but what kind of victory it would be.

New Hampshire would write history, he predicted. Sanders would deliver the highest turnout in the history of the first in the nation’s primary and he would win on Tuesday. And then he would just continue. He would win California on March 3, and then the Democratic nomination, and then in November he would win the whole damn thing. Sanders led the way, but it’s not such a bad prospect now. After his victory on Tuesday, Sanders has become something that seemed like a joke for most of his political career: Bernie Sanders is now closest to the Democratic presidential race and is leading the way with a campaign operation that is his own kind of statement of the land he wants to build.

Sanders’ small victory in New Hampshire covered one of the wildest weeks in the recent history of the Democratic party, a chaotic seven days that blew up the balance of the race, put the previous front runner on the ropes, injected new paranoia and evil will. then had been a fairly mild competition, and the nomination system itself left a broken mess.

When I first caught Sanders on Thursday afternoon in a campaign office at a shopping center north of the center, he was as pissed off as the heart attack that Bernie seems to have after the heart attack. He, not Pete Buttigieg, was the true winner in Iowa, he said; he destroyed the caucus process and the fall-out, said it had been “very unfair” for him personally, and was looking forward to being in a place the winner calculates by adding votes.

Some voters with whom I spoke in New Hampshire were less friendly. It was a “clusterfuck”, I was told in Western Lebanon. Sanders supporters asked questions about the app that had failed on the caucus night and claimed that Buttigieg might have been involved in one way or another.

And it was a kind of existential debacle. Campaigns deposited tens of millions of dollars in the state, registered thousands and thousands of man-hours organized there. Some candidates moved there damned and some candidates stopped when they didn’t get a grip. I attended a stats class at the university and one day a pile of our exams was set on fire by a dissatisfied graduate student. We would never really know how well we did. Iowa was such a thing.

But in the midst of all the chaos, there was much about Iowa that was known. As he would in New Hampshire, Sanders spent the final days of that race bragging. He went to claustrophobic campaign offices in university towns and ag centers and walked out to tackle the landing. Sanders did not stay around for the Super Bowl at his own Super Bowl party – he called it “Super Bowl … thing” – but he lingered long enough to say he wanted “the highest rise in the history of the Iowa caucus. “It was a promise at the service of an argument; by showing his voters he would provide the party and the media with an irrefutable argument for his own election.

That turnout didn’t come in Iowa – it was about the same as in 2016 – although the turnout in New Hampshire came pretty close. So far, Sanders has not expanded the electorate as he promised to do, and his success in the general election (if he gets this far) may depend on his ability to change that. But he has created true loyalty in his supporters that has helped him endure an up and down campaign. Nobody raises more money from more people, and in the first two states no one has been able to call on more people to do the work based on the vote for him. Their work meant that although Sanders did not realize all the benefits he had in mind, he did not fall like some of his colleagues.

Sanders wanted to build and consolidate his coalition by ‘centering’, as Ocasio-Cortez likes to say, the kind of working people who benefit from his economic agenda. In October I caught Sanders in a youth enrichment center outside of Charles City, Iowa, the same weekend he led a series of high-profile rallies with Ocasio-Cortez – major flashy events in an arena, a university campus and a conference center. The man who introduced him to a crowd of a few dozen people along a dual carriageway was not a nationally prominent politician or a state representative or even a district commissioner. His name was Steven Zimmer, he told the room. And he was a servant at a gas station at Hy-Vee.

The local Iowa Starting Line political website reported that Sanders’ Iowa field team is an Olive Garden server in Iowa City, a Bettendorf brewery employee, a North Liberty Hy-Vee employee, an Iowa City cashier at Lowes, a bartender from St. Kilda from Des Moines, an Ottumwa guard and an archive employee from Sioux City ”- and trusted those employees to organize their own networks with meetups and other events. Sanders placed Amazon warehouse workers in advertisements and crashed a Walmart shareholders’ meeting to argue on behalf of employees who reward his work in their own way – Walmart is one of Sander’s top employers of small dollar donors.

In other words, the campaign itself was a reflection of the message. This was the operation that at midnight eliminated a meat processing plant in Ottumwa hoping to convince enough voters, some of whom were immigrants from Eritrea, to appear before him in a special satellite district before noon – the deployment of the campaign to merge principles with attention to detail. In Waterloo, Iowa, I met a field organizer for a rural district whose previous job had been loading trailers at a Target distribution center. Now he was in a trade union shop – the first presidential campaign that actually ended up in a trade union. Working for Sanders, he told me, was the only job he had ever had where he could actually use his health insurance.

Sanders emerged by holding his while the man who had to hit him fell apart. The Vermont senator, of course, never endorsed this view, but on the way to Iowa, there was a theory that the Democratic primary might end up fairly tame. Biden led the polls there for months in the summer and again in the last weeks and trotted important notes – representatives. Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne, Tom and Christie Vilsack – and threw the full weight of his resources into the state. Maybe Biden would win Iowa, and then he would win New Hampshire, and then he would win Nevada, and of course he would win South Carolina, and then it would soon be over. He would break Sanders’ campaign early, throw off the annoying Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren and make the whole idea of ​​Michael Bloomberg’s centrist airlift superfluous. This was a season of optimism, and it is never more in abundance than when professional Democrats try to resolve the weak points of a poor candidate.

Unfortunately.

Pete Buttigieg finished a close second in the New Hampshire primary.

Elizabeth Warren, Sanders’ biggest rival for the liberal vote, stumbled to fourth place.

Skepticism about Biden’s ability to hire Trump – his sales argument for months – haunted him in New Hampshire. I heard it over and over while talking to undecided (or recently decided) voters in line to hear Buttigieg. As a voter told me in front of a city hall in Lebanon: “At one point I thought he was the most likely man to be elected, but now I don’t know.”

Now the campaign comes on a much larger and stranger map. On Saturday, while the rest of the field braved the icy roads of New Hampshire, Bloomberg lurked just outside the frame. As polls showed that he won in the critical Super Tuesday states of California and Florida, and even hit almost nationally with Biden among African-American voters, his campaign held a frenzy of organizing events in Massachusetts, voting on March 3 . thing about the Democratic primary so far: the idea proposed by Bloomberg that nothing really matters.

The paths with which Sanders and Bloomberg could win the nomination always depended on the scenario that has taken place so far. Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar will of course have their say and Biden draws a line in the sand on the road. But right now it’s a collision course between two people who have never had a chosen position as a democrat – a lifelong independent person who broke small fundraising records and discarded billionaires, and a democrat who became republican and became independent and democrat who has broken the spending records by simply being a billionaire. If so, this would be the strongest contrast that the same party has offered since the adaptation of civil rights.

You can get lost in the numbers and the war game, the endless hypotheses that wash away an extremely small number of data points (thanks again, Iowa). Being a front runner is not always what it’s all about: just ask Joe Biden. But it’s worth taking a step back to remember that we’re talking about Bernie Freaking Sanders.

In 1969, a few years before Sanders got up at a local Liberty Union Party meeting in Plainfield, Vermont, holding his 2-year-old son Levi in ​​his arms, and volunteering for his position, he wrote an essay for a short -lived an alternative newspaper called the Vermont Freeman. Sanders tried to try it as a freelance writer at the time and he was not very good at it. His writings in the Freeman, in which he criticized criticism of public education and suggested that some women fantasize about rape, caused him a headache when he grew up in national politics. He found himself in a strange place, personal and professional, and the focus of his politics has, really for the benefit of everyone, shifted from the psychoanalytic to the structural. But then there was a thread in it that sounds familiar today. He painted a picture of change.

“The revolution is coming and it is a very beautiful revolution,” he wrote.

“The revolution comes when young people around the world take control of their own lives and when people everywhere start to look each other in the eye and say hello, without fear. This is the revolution, this is the power, and with this behind us, no politician or general will ever stop us. We will win! “

A lot has changed in four years, to say just 51, but this view is not. In New Hampshire, just like in Iowa, his ads include a line from his New York City speech last October, his first rally since he had a heart attack – what his followers call the # BerniesBack speech. “Look around,” he said, “and find someone you don’t know,” and then ask yourself, “Are you willing to fight for that person as much as you want to fight for yourself?”

On the stage of the Durham meeting, the idea came closest to the concept, Ocasio-Cortez, whose rapid rise reflects the growth and reinvention of the movement over the past four years, of a coalition doomed by its demography (or at least by perceptions of his demography) to the number 1 choice of non-white democrats, according to a survey by the University of Monmouth. While thousands watched in Durham, much more attuned to the live stream of the event, the campaign of which had become a sort of telethon, in which the names of contributors were posted while their dollars came in – $ 11 from Juliette P., $ 12 from Adam C. , $ 3 from Tse P.

People listen while Bernie Sanders speaks on Saturday’s forum “Our Rights, Our Courts” in Concord, New Hampshire.

The show packed, an hour later, with an appropriate dose of chaos. The front man of the Strokes, Julian Casablancas, was upset that the second half of their show had played with the skylights of the arena on. This, he told the crowd, was the fault of the police, and when the fundraising ticker sneaked closer to the target, the band broke into the well-known “New York City Cops” agreements. “Holy crap they do it,” someone wrote in the live chat.

A final crow surfer rode the wave and rolled up the stage for Casablancas. When a guard stepped in to drag the man away, Casablancas raised his hands.

“Come on stage, all of you!”

The front row required – the barriers that stopped them had been removed in a failed attempt to stop crow surfing – and for the last few minutes the audience and the band were one, people had taken control, the establishment had been overthrown. As they approached the last chorus, there was a cop on the side of Casablancas, gesturing in an attempt to get his attention, but the band continued to play until the final chord and he turned and walked away. This was the revolution and for the time being nobody could at least stop it.