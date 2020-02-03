Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: The movies you watch are not filmed because they serve us a high dose of visual effects (visual effects). Movies such as Saaho, War and Housefull 4 were infused with some top-level visual effects to retain production values.

Check out the best VFX nominees in films from last year:

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From War, Saaho To Housefull 4, VOTE for the Best VFX

Uri: the surgical blow

The combat sequences, mostly set in haunting darkness, are so well choreographed that they simply explode amidst the haunting noise of bullets everywhere. Building the story in the first half, is putting those things into effect in the second half.

Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi

Yes, we have all heard the external outline of the story, but to fill it with illustrious colors, you need someone like K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The graphic simply rises through each scene that passes by leaving you at the top. The cinematography of Kiran Deohans and Gnana Shekar V. S is a fluctuating magic show.

Bharat

Smoothing Salman Khan’s face so that it looks like in his 20 years he was done very carefully with the VFX. The whole part of the circus was performed on a large scale, which made it visually rich.

Saaho

Director Sujeeth tried to visualize an imposing plot; the efforts are also visible in the script. The action sequences were a delight to watch on the big screen. Subtly includes references from Batman (the terrace shot), Mission Impossible (chase sequences), Iron Man (Stark Tower in Waaji).

War

By far the most elegant film of the year and is mainly due to the clean VFX. Even the fighting portions were backed by a decent amount of visual effects, which never entered the sticky area.

Housefull 4

Combining the two very contrasting genres: Period Drama & Comedy demanded a lot of attention from the VFX. The great castles build the aura of the time (1419) and seem quite realistic for a comedy movie.

