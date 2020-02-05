From ‘Tube Light’ Jibe at Rahul Gandhi to Calling ‘Damaad’ by Thaoor Kashmir: Top Quotes from Modi’s Speech in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a destructive attack on the opposition on Thursday, while responding to a debate about the motion of thanks to the president. The Prime Minister not only spoke about the economy, Triple Talaq and Article 370, but his speech was also full of cryptic remarks and accusations against members of the opposition. From calling Rahul Gandhi a “tube light” to raking the Kashmiri origins of the deceased wife of Shashi Tharoor, Modi’s comments led to intermittent laughter in the Lok Sabha. The prime minister also used his government’s initiatives to do excavations with some of the leaders.

Here are the top quotes from his speech in Lok Sabha:

* “When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji. Adhir ji promotes the ‘Fit India Movement’ launched by Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymnastics while giving his speeches.”

* “Some ask what the hurry was to bring in CAA. Some say we want to divide the country. This is said by people who go with people who want to divide the country. Pakistan has been speaking this language for decades, and has been trying to Muslim provoke. And now the same is being done by the opposition. ”

* “Those who talk about respecting the constitution have not even implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir for decades. Shashi Tharoor ji you have been the son-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir, you should have expressed concern.”

* “There has been talk of” safe constitution. “I agree, Congress should say this 100 times a day. Maybe they will realize their past mistakes. Did you forget this slogan in an emergency? When the government was fired “When government resolutions were torn?”

* When Rahul Gandhi makes an intervention in PM’s speech, Modi says: “I spoke the last 30-40 minutes, but it took so long for the power to get there. Many tube lamps are like that.”

* “I heard a congress leader (Rahul Gandhi) say yesterday that the youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of ‘Surya Namaskar’ so that my back becomes so strong that it is the hit of so many sticks. ”

* “Pandit Nehru himself was in favor of protecting minorities in Pakistan, I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru municipal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?”

* “You have not sent those accused of the anti-Sikh riots to prison. Not only that, you have also made someone who has put forward allegations of anti-Sikh riots, a prime minister.”

* PM Modi in LS slammed controversial remarks from JK leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Omar and Farooq Abdullah close to the withdrawal of A 370.

