From the Second Chamber, Modi announces the establishment of trust to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha that trust in the Ram Temple will be called Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirtha Shetra and function as an independent body.

Videograb from PM Modi talking in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Wednesday the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in his historic verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case last November.

“I am happy to announce that we have made important decisions this morning at the cabinet meeting about trusting Ayodhya. According to the orders of the Supreme Court, we have set up a trust. The Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirtha Shetra will be the name of the trust. It will be an independent body, “Modi said.

“We have taken another big step for the pilgrims of Ram Mandir. We are trusting more than 67 hectares of land near the mandir area … We want people from all religions and communities in India to flourish, “he added.

As of the Supreme Court judgment of November 9, the central government was instructed to formulate an arrangement with the necessary provisions for setting up a trust with a board of supervisors or any other suitable body, the operation of the trust, the powers of the trustees, transfer of land to the trust and all necessary, incidental and additional matters

In his judgment, the Supreme Court had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and instructed the Center to allocate an alternative 5-hectare plot to the Sunni Waqf administration for building a new mosque in a ‘prominent’ place in the holy city in Uttar Pradesh

The top court had said that within three months trust had to be built for the construction of the temple where many Hindus believe that Lord Ram was born.

The announcement, two days before Delhi votes in parliamentary elections, followed by a jointly charged campaign amid anti-CAA unrest, is likely to upset opposition feathers.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.