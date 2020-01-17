From the science experiment to the export industry

Credit: Darren Holsted at Unsplash

Remember these water-powered experiment cars? This technology could help Australia decapitate its economy and become a major player in a zero-emission world.

Have you ever carried out the science experiment at the school where you supplied the small plastic cars with water?

These neat kids were a cool way to learn about electrolysis, the process of using electricity to split water into two gases: hydrogen and oxygen. These gases became fuel and zippers! The car would move.

A fun science demonstration, for sure. But what if this technology could be used to decentralize the economy and establish a valuable export industry for Australia?

The key to unlocking the energy potential of liquid hydrogen is Steph Munro. He is a Chemical Engineer and Visiting Student Researcher at UWA’s Australian LNG Center. Steph is part of a team working to produce hydrogen from a sustainable energy source.

“In recent years, we have seen increasing pressure to decapitate the economy, and the government has been encouraging this,” says Steph.

“Future energy use will come from greener sources and hydrogen will be a major player in this sector.”

How does hydrogen work as a fuel?

Burn, baby!

When burned, hydrogen produces water and releases a lot of heat as energy. This makes it a great carbon-free fuel. But how does the process work?

Until now, hydrogen is mainly used for various industrial processes. But there is a significant opportunity for hydrogen to be used for electricity, transport, heat and more.

“Hydrogen has become an important player in this sector and this is because it is perfect for discarding parts of the economy that are difficult to electrify,” says Steph.

Take for example long distance trucks. Because they travel so long distances, electric batteries are not suitable. No battery can cover the required distance and it takes a long time to recharge. But a hydrogen-powered truck can quickly recharge, just like a diesel-powered truck.

So, the small toy fuel cell car from the science class? Imagine this, but a distant truck.

Going global

As global demand for hydrogen increases, hydrogen exports may be high for Australia.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_lDGna9MBM (/ embed)

Hydrogen and fuel elements were analyzed. Credits: FuseSchool – Global Education

By 2030, annual demand for liquid hydrogen from China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore is likely to be 3.8 million tonnes, according to the CSIRO. That could represent almost $ 10 billion a year for the Australian economy.

“There is an opportunity for Australia to export hydrogen to nations that do not have a renewable energy infrastructure to decapitate their economy,” says Steph.

So what are we waiting for?

THE CHALLENGES

As with anything that requires new infrastructure, there are significant challenges that must be overcome.

“The main challenge with hydrogen is that it exists under atmospheric conditions as a gas, which occupies a large volume,” says Steph. “This can be a problem if you want to import 900,000 tonnes as fuel.”

“That’s why gas is exported as LNG or liquefied natural gas.”

But that does not mean that it is easy to hydrogenate the hydrogen. To liquefy the gases, you must cool them to very low temperatures.

“Natural gas is liquefied at -161 ° C, but hydrogen gas is liquefied at -253 ° C. This requires a lot of energy,” says Steph.

It is so difficult to cool things down that, in a liquid hydrogen tank, over a third of the energy goes to its liquidation.

“We are currently working to leverage our LNG knowledge to make liquefaction more energy efficient,” says Steph.

“There are many conceptual models of liquefaction plants that are much more efficient. The next step is to develop conceptual installations in reality.”

And finally, liquid hydrogen is a little weird. “Because liquid hydrogen is present at such low temperatures, we do not fully understand it, which makes it difficult to iron out the inefficiencies,” says Steph.

“Because of these challenges, we are likely to see a hydrogen industry that incorporates multiple technologies, not just liquid hydrogen.”

The next steps

While there are challenges, brilliant thoughts work to address them.

In the meantime, we will be playing with our fuel toys.

