For many years, the Memphis Grizzlies were the “Mecca” of the old school nostalgic basketball fan. Their game is based on the strong defensive game, the low, almost hypnotic pace and the possibilities with low posts, which arose directly from the 90s.

They had the lowest numbers in three-point trials, and their scope consisted of strong one-to-one defenders like Tony Allen, Tayshaun Prince and Mike Conley. In addition, there was the strong duo of Mark Gasol and Zach Radolph in the color, which made sure that every opponent on both ends of the floor will have a hard time.

The “Grit N’ Grind ”grizzles were one of the teams with the fewest three-point attempts in a row, and this situation continued after Zach Randolph and Tony Allen left. They were 25th in 2015-2016, 24th in 2017-2018 and 25th in 2018-2019, with the exception of the 2016-2017 season, in which they finished 14th.

In this five-season period, the Memphis Grizzles never exceeded the 35% mark at 3P%, with the league average of the season at 36%. In addition, they have never scored more than 9 three-point points per game in the last five seasons of the “Grit n’Grind” era (of course not before).

Last year was a disadvantage for the grizzles. Mark Gasol’s departure in the middle of the season and Mike Conley’s trading in the summer officially ended a significant era for the team in which they reached the final of the Western Conference for the first time in the association’s history.

The grizzles have created a young core surrounded by incredible talent. Dillon Brooks, the fourth choice of the 2018 Jaren Jackson junior design, along with the experienced help of Jonas Valanciunas and Jae Crowder. This season, the club’s biggest coup came in the Draft Night. The Memphis Grizzles brought the explosiveness of Ja Morant in Tennessee.

The second best player in the 2019 draft, the scouters said, would be the reason why the media flashed their “flashing lights” around Memphis. The grizzles left the “Grit n’ Grind ”to spread out and“ fly ”.

The spread part belongs to people like Brooks, Crowder, Jackson, Hill and Allen who can shoot the ball, while the fly part belongs to players like Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke and also Jackson who can be dangerous inside out. Jackson shoots with 41% of the bow at 6.5 attempts per competition, while Brooks with 38% of the bow scores approximately 5.5 attempts per game.

The Memphis Grizzles shoot 36% in 11.2 attempts per competition, while Ja Morant looks for ways to get to the “cylinder”. This season, the rookie shows the first signs of size and scores with efficiency from anywhere on the floor. He drains a good 57% from the restricted area, 42.7% in color, 38.5% from the middle area and 40.6% from the arc, while 68.4% of his shots are not supported.

This means that the shooters create space around him to take his pictures. Most of them ride lay-ups (77), swim jump shots (76), jump shots (58), finger rolls (42) and pull-ups (40). Despite Morant’s unattended game, his team is creative in first place, with 65% of scoring production being supported. Taylor Jenkins’ team has identified approximately 44 wide-angle (6 + ft) and free-angle (4-6 ft) shots per game based on ball movements, while shooting and shooting situations account for 37.3%, the most common three-point shot (26.9 %) the Team.

All in all, Memphis is in the mix of the 2020 playoffs, in which seven games were won. They are the eighth seed for a few weeks and are aiming to return to the playoffs after 3 years. The only thing they had to do was spread the soil in their own way and use their sportiness.