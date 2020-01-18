With a shutout of 41 saves against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place, Connor Hellebuyck became the all-time leader of the Winnipeg Jets in 18 shutouts, surpassing Ondrej Pavelec.

In recognition of this milestone, here’s a look at Hellebuyck’s progression from a fifth-round pick to the Jets’ goalkeeper and his game in each season, as well as a brief look back at each of 18 times in their five NHL seasons. thwarted all comers.

2015-16: Hellebuyck impresses in rookie season

Hellebuyck’s first real NHL opportunity came in November 2015 after Ondrej Pavelec – who shared league goalkeeper Michael Hutchinson – was injured after being knocked down by the old Jet 1.0 Shane Doan, of all people, in a game against the Arizona Coyotes. The previous season, Hellebuyck had dressed up as a game rescue, but saw no action.

Ondrej Pavelec’s injury led to Hellebuyck’s first opportunity in the NHL. (Dustin Bradford / Icon SMI)

The recall came three and a half years after general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff picked Hellebuyck in the fifth round, 130th overall, in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He also came in Manitoba Moose’s first season at Winnipeg.

In May 2015, True North Sports & Entertainment decided to relocate its AHL affiliate to St. Johns on the same ice rink as its NHL team. This meant that the 22-year-old just had to cross the hall.

“I woke up in the same bed as usual and drove to the same ice rink as usual. Pretty easy, “he said at the time. (excerpt from “Jets call up Hellebuyck after Pavelec blessed by Doan hit”, Winnipeg Free Press, 11/22/2015.)

Hellebuyck shone in the AHL before making the jump: he was 28-22-5 with a goals against average of 2.58 (GAA), save percentage of, 921 (SV%) and six shutouts with the St. Johns IceCaps in 2014. -15 and was selected for the AHL All-Star Classic.

Hellebuyck, seen here in 2015, made 26 starts in his rookie season. (Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

He made his NHL debut on November 27, stopping 14 of 15 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Between that time and mid-February – the date he was reassigned to the Moose – he lived up to the hype surrounding him, posting a record of 11-11-1 with a 2.34 GAA and 0.918 SV%.

Stop in 2015-2016: 2

December 27, 2015 against Penguins

Hellebuyck didn’t wait long to post his first career shutout – he arrived in his ninth career debut with 30 shots in a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bryan Little had the only goal of the match, scored in the first period on a penalty kick.

“I remember coming back from Christmas – I had a good Christmas – and I had a lot of momentum in this game,” recalls Hellebuyck last month thinking back to the highlight reel, in which he stoned Phil Kessel and Chris Kunitz and got help. 6-foot-8-inch Tyler Myers, who extended across the goal line in a mad rush to prevent the puck.

January 15, 2016 at Wild

Hellebuyck’s second and final shutout of his rookie season also came in a 1-0 victory, this time at the Xcel Energy Center against the Minnesota Wild. Blake Wheeler scored 3:07 in the first period and Hellebuyck managed to stand out as the match winner, stopping 24 shots.

2016-17: Hellebuyck fights as a starter

Hellebuyck beat Pavelec for the entry-level position in 2016-17, but his campaign was mixed. The still green goalkeeper withered a little under the pressure of a greater workload. His goalkeeper partner Michael Hutchinson, who had played very well the previous season, fell sharply; Hellebuyck had to take over.

Hellebuyck experienced some difficulties in his first season as a starter. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At his 53 starts, the sophomore was sometimes exceptional. More often, however, he was of poor quality and proved that he was not yet ready to transport the Jets to the playoffs, as talented as they were.

He allowed five or more goals eight times and averaged 2.89 GAA, 0.907 SV% and posted four shutouts while the Jets finished fifth in Central.

Stop in 2016-2017: 4

November 15, 2016 against Blackhawks

Hellebuyck made 27 saves and won his fourth straight start as the Blackhawks traveled to the MTS Center at the time. The match was tight until the third period, when Chris Thorburn, Patrik Laine and Nic Petan all scored in 4:02 to widen the lead to 4-0 by 1-0.

November 27, 2016 against Predators

Hellebuyck’s next win was also a shutout. He arrived 12 days later after losing four consecutive starts (and the team lost five consecutive starts) after shutouting the Blackhawks. This time, he made 42 saves and the Jets won 3-0 (with two empty nets) avenging a 5-1 defeat to their budding rival two nights before in the process.

January 9, 2017 against Flames

28 goaltender stops were just what the Jets needed in the Calgary Flames early January game to return to 0.500.

Patrik Laine and the rest of the Jets wore their Heritage Classic duds during the third Hellebuyck shutout of the season. (Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

Dressed in the magnificent Heritage Classic jersey, Hellebuyck looked lively in more ways than one as he made a big stop on Sean Monahan in the first and a glove stop on Michael Frolik in the last seconds, among others.

March 3, 2017 against Blues

Hellebuyck’s last clean sheet of the season was another one where he played a vital role in protecting a goal lead for a long time and before scoring two empty nets.

Blake Wheeler scored 10:51 in the first and no one scored again until 5:44 of the third period, when Bryan Little scored the first of two for his team.

Blake Wheeler, in his first season as captain, scored two goals in the game – a power play marker in the first period and an empty net. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

“It’s huge,” said Hellebuyck, who had been withdrawn from his previous departure after allowing five goals on 21 shots for the Minnesota Wild. With the victory, the Jets drew within three points of the Blues to finish fourth in the Central.

“It’s a four-point game, and we’re sort of chasing them. We want to make the playoffs, and that’s our goal here, so it’s another good step in the right direction, “said Hellebuyck.

In the end, the Jets failed to reach that goal after finishing seven points in a playoff spot despite winning seven straight games to end the season.

2017-18: Hellebuyck shines in record season

In 2017-2018, Hellebuyck had a breakout season, posting a career high of 44 wins, a 2.36 GAA, 0.924 SV% and six shutouts. His consistency, his competitiveness, his calm and his courage were all sites to see as the big safety net in solid position has stolen countless games. The Jets won a franchise record of 52 wins and made it to the Western Conference finals thanks in large part to their tall masked man.

He did so despite not being tied down as a starter entering the season. Due to his 2017-2018 ups and downs, the Jets signed with veteran Steve Mason for a two-year off-season contract and expected him to be their number one guy. Hellebuyck, meanwhile, signed a one-year “formatting or shipping” agreement to avoid arbitration.

Steve Mason, not Connor Hellebuyck, was to be the starter in 2017-18. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

“I’m going to do my best on the ice to prove that I belong here and show them that last year was a fluke,” said Hellebuyck after signing the deal. “I know I have more to give and I will do it this year and prove it.

This is exactly what he did. After Mason struggled early – allowing 16 goals in his first three starts and losing his first four – Hellebuyck had the chance to recover. This is exactly what he did.

Hellebuyck was crucial to the success of the Jets in 2017-18. (Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

He never gave in under the pressure of not having a viable save or under the pressure of playing in front of a d-corp which suffered injuries after injuries. He never showed signs of fatigue in the last stages of the season despite 64 starts.

As a result, Hellebuyck was selected for his first all-star game and was also nominated for the Vezina Trophy, a prize he probably should have won against Pekka Rinne.

2017-2018 Cuts: 6

December 3, 2017 against senators

Hellebuyck’s first shutout of the season was only in his 22nd appearance, a home game Sunday night against the Senators.

Unlike his shutouts a season ago, Hellebuyck received a lot of goal support in this one – the Jets’ first six scary accumulated a 5-0 cushion in the first half of the game while the defense only allowed 21 all night shots.

December 17, 2017 against Blues

Exactly two weeks later – once again, at home on a Sunday – Hellebuyck was perfect again. This time, he made 24 saves for his second career shutout against the Blues. It happened just 24 hours after the Blues shut out the Mason Jets 2-0 in the first half of a home game.

December 31, 2017 at Oilers

On their way to a high-profile New Year’s confrontation against the Oilers in enemy territory, the Jets had won their first two games after Christmas after losing their last two before him. They extended the streak to three with a 5-0 loss to McDavid and company.

The dynamic duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid fired seven combined shots but failed to break Hellebuyck. (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Hellebuyck made 35 saves, including a sliding stop on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, to help the Jets regain first place in the central division.

January 21, 2018 against Canucks

Another Sunday at home, another laundry. He came in a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, where Hellebuyck had 29 shots.

One of the most exciting moments of the game was an excellent dive test on Markus Granlund, which pushed the Jets to first place in Central.

“It was a team shutout tonight,” said Hellebuyck after the game. “The guys played very well in front of me, they kept things outside and made my game pretty easy.”

February 3, 2018 against Avalanche

Hellebuyck’s fifth home shutout of the season was a 25-stop performance against the Avalanche. Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic and Nikolaj Ehlers provided the goals.

The win gave the Jets points in seven straight games. Hellebuyck, like in his post-game interview after the Canucks game, was modest, saying, “The team is playing really well in front of me. They bring it every night and you can see it. The guys get a little bumpy, which means they block the shots and do the right things. My hat is to my teammates. “

Hellebuyck credited his hard-working teammates for his fifth shutout of the season. (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

February 23, 2018 at Blues

Hellebuyck’s sixth and last shutout in 2017-2018 was his second of the season against the Blues and the only one to have moved away from Bell MTS Place, where the Jets made a big jump 32-7-2.

The Jets took a comfortable lead early as Nic Petan, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor all scored in the first. Patrik Laine added a goal in the second to take the lead 4-0, which would be the final. Hellebuyck stopped 34, including 15 in the third period.

2018-19: Hellebuyck regresses again

Hellebuyck turned his 2017-18 success into a huge, $ 37 million, six-year contract. Then THW contributor Rob Mahon called it “another potential flight for the Jets.”

Unfortunately, Hellebuyck fell sharply from its previous form in 2018-19. Perhaps the huge check in his back pocket and the lack of need to prove himself allowed complacency to infiltrate his game.

His rebound control, positioning and balance weren’t as good and the numbers revealed his difficulties: his record of 34-23-3, to go with a GAA of 2.90 and 9.9% SV, was many fans and experts wondered if it was a wonder at a stroke.

It was a more common sight in 2018-19 than the previous season: Hellebuyck was scored. He allowed four or more goals in 18 different games. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Ryan Remiorz)

Although he still has good stretches, the campaign was generally disappointing: the new stubborn replacement goalkeeper Laurent Brossoit was an extremely pleasant surprise and often looked more like Hellebuyck – tall, boring and economical in movement – than Hellebuyck .

Hellebuyck managed to reach a milestone, recording his 100th New Years Eve career victory against the Edmonton Oilers.

Laundries 2018-19: 2

March 20, 2019 at Ducks

Hellebuyck was on the verge of having no shutouts in 2018-19 – it took him until his 55th appearance and late March to do so.

He came to Anaheim at the Honda Center against the Ducks, a team he loved to face: after the performance of 29 saves, his record rose to 5-0-1 against the Californian club. The victory propelled the Jets’ record to 44-25-4 and increased their lead in the Central Division to three points (an advance they didn’t hold on to. More on that below.)

“It’s a monkey on my back,” said Hellebuyck of his first shutout in the regular season in 13 months.

March 23, 2019 against Predators

Three days later, the Jets played one of the most exciting games in their history. Bell MTS Place was electric as the home team beat rival Predators 5-0 with a hat trick from Kyle Connor.

Take part in the playoffs ✓

Kyle Connor’s Hat Trick ✓

Connor Hellebuyck Armor ✓

5-0 victory over Nashville ✓

Last night’s game had everything to please! Look at the highlights! pic.twitter.com/ds5ZKkqEld

– Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 24, 2019

The game landed a playoff spot in the Jets, and downtown decibel levels sometimes exceeded 110 as “first in center” chants rained. It looked like the Winnipeg Whiteout were ready to come back with a vengeance and the team would make another playoff run.

Of course, this did not happen. After this game, the Jets collapsed completely and could best be described as tasteless, lethargic and lifeless on the stretch. The locker room became divided and they failed to capture the division crown despite controlling their own fate in this regard. They finally pulled out of the playoffs a month earlier than the previous season, in six games against the Cup-winning Blues.

2019-2020: Hellebuyck returns to a thinner form that he badly needed

This season, Hellebuyck was the Jets’ best player par excellence and rebounded well after his disappointing 2018-19. He has already stolen a number of games, owning an inconsistent team that entered the season with a lot of questions in the back and ran its blue line through the playoffs until mid-January.

Hellebuyck’s excellent goalkeepers this season are one of the only reasons the Jets are in the hunt for the playoffs. (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

He won the second selection of stars in his career; he will support the Central Division team later this month in St. Louis. He could also get his second Vezina nomination.

Shutouts 2019-20: 4 (so far)

October 20, 2019 against Oilers

Who would have thought that Hellebuyck and the Jets, with their patchwork back-end, would eliminate McDavid, Draisaitl and the High Octane Oilers?

This is exactly what happened on October 20, when Hellebuyck stopped 28 in regular time and in overtime in a serious and workers’ effort. Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine both scored in the shootout to give Paul Maurice his 700th career victory.

November 29, 2019 at Ducks

The Jets really hit their stride after an incredibly inconsistent October and won a franchise record on November 10.

The 10th was the win against the Ducks at Anaheim. As he has done several times before, Hellebuyck made adjustments to the Ducks as he made 24 saves, two nights before making a 32 in a 5-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

December 21, 2019 at the Wild

Hellebuyck’s shutout was not the main scenario for this central division clash at the Xcel Energy Center, but it probably didn’t bother him.

In the 6-0 victory, arguably the Jets’ most exciting game this season, Blake Wheeler tied and broke Ilya Kovalchuk’s record by recording his 615th and 616th points with the Thrashers / Jets franchise. Jansen Harkins also made his NHL debut and scored his first point on a third period pass.

Blake Wheeler became the all-time leader in the Jets / Thrashers in points for the match, rightly overshadowing Hellebuyck’s 31 saves. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

January 14, 2020 at the Canucks

Hellebuyck’s last record shutout was one of his biggest: as mentioned at the start, he made 41 saves in a 4-0 win that broke a six-game home streak (and also shot a net which was blocked on the blue line.) Of course, he may have been a bit lucky as the Canucks slammed two positions, but they all count.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Hellebuyck after the game. “This is definitely a milestone. I hope to have this washer. “

“He made some fantastic stops,” said Maurice. “Then a big chunk of great technical work in terms of being in the right place, working hard to be in the right place. Then make some of them much easier than they were. I don’t think he was lucky. He was simply exceptional. “

The Jets count more than ever on Hellebuyck

The trend is clear: when the Jets get above average goals this season – which they have most of the time – they have a good chance of winning. When they don’t, they don’t.

After going through a slump in December, Hellebuyck is back on track and functioning well again; he is near the top of the league to stop the chances of high danger and gives the team a quality start most often.

Just like Hellebuyck, the Jets too. Maurice even admitted they weren’t “analytics darlings” this season.

If the Jets want to make it to the playoffs this season, they will need Connor Hellebuyck to bring their game A. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub / NHLI via Getty Images)

We hope this will change in the near future as the Jets’ many compelling defensive perspectives – Declan Chisholm, Ville Heinola, Dylan Samberg, Giovanni Vallati and potentially Leon Gawanke and Logan Stanley – become NHL players.

One thing that will not change in the near future is that Hellebuyck is the number one goalkeeper on the team who will have many chances of breaking more records in the years to come.