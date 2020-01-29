From the deputy headmaster of Olathe West to the Super Bowl LIV sideline | news

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – It is not uncommon for Deputy Headmaster of Olathe West High School, Josh Umphery, to greet the students.

“It’s just a great place to work, really good people here. People who are really only interested in children and are just trying to make education entertaining and engaging,” said Umphrey.

It’s something he likes to do from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but when he’s not at school as a deputy headmaster, you can often find him outside of his other passion, which is to stand next to sport.

“My father owns a photo business. His passion is photography, which he introduced to me at a young age, ”said Umphrey.

Since then, Umphery has been unable to remove the camera. His great skills and hard work have allowed him to shoot at the highest level.

Maggie Holmes

“We’ve played numerous NFL games across the country, and of course the Super Bowl is an opportunity every year, but with the Chiefs, my chances of going are likely to have increased,” Umphrey said.

Right, Umphrey is in Miami!

“Humbled more than anything to represent the Olathe West, Olathe West school district, the students of our building, but also my father,” said Umphrey.

It is a dream come true that Umphrey hopes to motivate his students to perform at their best.

“Let them know how you can have dreams and goals, and hopefully you can only achieve them through hard work,” Umphrey said.

Umphrey said the photos of him and his father were featured in ESPN and Sports Illustrated. He just hopes that the pictures brought from Miami this time contain the chiefs with the Lombardi Trophy.

