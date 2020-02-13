From the best debutant to the best actor / actress for the web series: check out the winners of THESE categories

Result of the Koimoi 2019 audience survey: During the last month and a half, we conducted surveys for various categories of 2019.

A large number of Internet users participated and showed love by voting for their favorite nominees. Then, without waiting for a long time, let’s review the results of the following categories: Best Debut, Best Debut, Best Actor (Web Series), Best Actress (Web Series) and Best Child Artist.

Best debutante

Actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher (Gully Boy), Vishal Jethwa As Sunny (Mardaani 2), Abhimanyu Dassani As Surya (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), Karan Deol as Karan Sehgal (Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas), Zaheer Iqbal as Kabir Kaul (Notebook) and Karan Kapadia As Hanif (Blank) were nominated for this category.

Siddhant Chaturvedi won this with a large margin accumulating 59% of the votes. Vishal Jethwa is second with 17% and Abhimanyu Dassani is third with 9%.

Best debutante

Actresses like Shreya Dhanwanthary as Nupur Dubey (Why Cheat India), Ananya Panday as Shreya Randhawa (Student of the year 2), Saloni Batra as Kalpana Ummat (Soni), Tara Sutaria as Mia (Student of the year 2), Pranutan Bahl As Firdaus Quadri (Notebook), Geetika Vidhya Olyan As Soni (Soni) and Megha Ashish As Parmila (Satellite Shankar) were nominated for this category.

Shreya Dhanwanthary beat them all with 27% of votes, while Ananya Panday is in second place with 25% of the votes.

Best Actor (web series)

Actors like Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant Tiwary) – The Family Man, Vikrant Massey (Aditya Sharma) – Criminal Justice, Jitendra Kumar (Jeetu Bhaiyya) – Kota Factory, Arjun Mathur (Karan Mehra) – Made In Heaven, Rajesh Tailang (Bhupendra Singh) – Delhi Crime, Amol Parashar (Chitvan Sharma) – TVF Tripling Season 2, Dhruv Sehgal (Dhruv) – Little Things Season 3 and Sumeet Vyas (Chandan Sharma) – TVF Tripling Season 2.

Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliant performance in The Family Man won the audience with fifty% of the votes. Jeetu Bhaiyaa, aka Jitendra Kumar and Vikrant Massey, are in second and third place with 29% Y 9%.

Best Actress (web series)

Actresses like Jojo – Surveen Chawla – Sacred Games 2, Vartika Chaturvedi – Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime, Suchitra Tiwari – Priyamani – The Family Man, Kavya Kulkarni – Mithila Palkar – Little Things 3, Tara Khanna – Sobhita Dhulipala – Made In Heaven, Shakti Sheshadri – Ramya Krishnan – Queen, Batya – Kalki Koechlin – Sacred Games 2, Kavya – Rasika Dugal – Humorfully Yours 2, Shakti Sheshadri -Anjana Jayaprakash – Queen and Jaspreet Kaur – Shivani Raghuvanshi – Made In Heaven were nominated for this category.

Jojo from SUVER Chawla topped the list with 2. 3% while Shefali Shah and Priyamani are second and third with 22% Y 14%.

Best child artist

Children artists such as Riva Arora (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Mohammad Samad (Chhichhore), Talha Reshi (Hamid) and Mir Mohammed Mehroos (Notebook) were nominated in this category.

For the scene full of goosebumps in Uri, Riva Arora won this award with fifty% of total votes. Mohammad Samad de Chhichhore and Talha Reshi de Hamid are second and third with 30% Y 12% of the votes.

