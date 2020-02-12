Result of the Koimoi 2019 audience survey: During the last month and a half, we conducted surveys for various categories of 2019.

A large number of Internet users participated and showed love by voting for their favorite nominees. Then, without waiting for a long time, let’s review the results of the following categories: Favorite Action Movie, Favorite Dance Floor, Favorite Scene, Favorite Music Album, Favorite Male and Female Playback Singers and Favorite Villain.

Koimoi 2019 audience survey result: from the best action movie to the best music album, check out the winners of these categories

Let’s take a look at who were nominated and who won with the majority of the votes in the audience. Also, click here to see the full list of categories.

Favorite action movie:

Movies like War, Kesari, Dabangg 3, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Saaho, Commando 3 and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi were selected as the best action movies of last year.

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff War (32% of votes) received a tough competition from Kesari from Akshay Kumar (30%) to be victorious. Dabangg 3 was in 3rd position with 19% of the votes.

Favorite dance floor:

Songs like Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4), Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (War), Slow Motion (Bharat), Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz), Dheeme Dheeme (Pati Patni Aur Who), Coca Cola Tu (Luka Chhupi), First Class (Kalank), The Wakhra Song (Judgementall Hai Kya) and The Hookup Song (Year 2 student) tapped on many feet.

Second victory for Shaitan Ka Saala after he also took the best recreated song as he won 37% of total votes. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (War) and Slow Motion (Bharat) complete the top 3 with 18% Y sixteen% of the votes.

Favorite scene:

Scenes such as Climax’s fight in Kesari, Uri’s funeral scene: The Surgical Strike, heated conversation with Preeti by Kabir Singh, student selection in Super 30, Tiger Shroff’s entry fight in the war, caste discrimination scene In Article 15, scene of Doorul’s poem by Gully Boy, The Conversation with the Son in Chhichhore, the Car Invasion in Batla House and Gulshan Devaiah as Referee in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota were nominated as the best scenes.

Kesari’s climactic scene won with 41% of the votes. Uri: Surgical Strike’s funeral scene, Kabir Singh’s heated conversation was 2nd and 3rd with twenty-one% Y 9% of the votes.

Favorite music album:

Music albums like Kabir Singh, Kesari, Good Newwz, War, Gully Boy and Kalank got nominations in this category.

The public made a clear decision with Kabir Singh, as he won 49% of the votes. Kesari by Akshay Kumar (twenty%) and Good Newwz (13%) are placed in second and third place.

Favorite male reproduction singer:

Male singers like Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage- Arijit Singh (Kabir Singh), Teri Mitti-B Praak (Kesari), Bekhayali- Sachet Tandon (Kabir Singh), Ve Maahi- Arijit Singh (Kesari), Kalank Title Track- Arijit Singh, Apna Time Aayega- Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy), Chashni- Abhijeet Srivastava (Bharat), Duniya- Akhil (Luka Chuppi), Behe ​​Chala- Yasser Desai and Shashwat Sachdev (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and Jako Rakhe Saiyan- Navraj Hans (Batla House) were nominated in this category.

Arijit won it by the harvest of Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum (Kabir Singh) 47% of the votes. B Praak (Teri Mitti) and Sachet Tandon (Bekhayali) are 2nd and 3rd with 19% Y 12%.

Favorite female singer:

Female singers like Ghar More Pardesiyan – Shreya Ghoshal, Vaishali Mhade (Kalank), Chandigarh Mein – Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur (Good Newwz), Ghungroo – Shilpa Rao (WAR), Yeh Aaina – Shreya Ghoshal (Kabir Singh), Or Saki Saki – Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar (Batla House), Dil Ka Telephone – Jonita Gandhi (Dream Girl), Psycho Saiyaan – Dhvani Bhanushali (Saaho), The Hook Up Song – Neha Kakkar (Student of the Year 2), Dil Hi Toh Hai – Antara Mitra (The Sky Is Pink) and Udta Teetar – Sunidhi Chauhan (Saand Ki Aankh) managed to score the nomination.

Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade (Ghar More) were crowned as Best Female Reproduction Singer with 36% of votes and Lisa Mishra, Asses Kaur (Chandigarh Mein) and Shilpa Rao (Ghungroo) continue with 13% Y 12% respectively.

Favorite villain:

Actors like Sudeep (Dabangg 3), Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2), Ritesh Deshmukh (Marjaavaan), Chunky Pandey (Saaho), Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), Rajkummar Rao (Judgementall Hai Kya) and Gulshan Devaiah (3) They were nominated in the category of best villain.

Damangg 3 Sudeep led by Salman Khan managed to accumulate the biggest scares while winning with 39% of the votes. Vishal Jethwa of Mardaani 2 and Riteish Deshmukh for Marjaavan continue with 2. 3% Y 10% respectively.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!